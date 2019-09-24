Trump slams Pelosi after she announces impeachment inquiry

President Trump accused Democrats of "PRESIDENTIAL HARASSMENT!" moments after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., publicly announced Tuesday that there will be a formal impeachment inquiry against him.

The news comes on the heels of Trump's speech at the UN General Assembly in New York.

"Such an important day at the United Nations, so much work and so much success, and the Democrats purposely had to ruin and demean it with more breaking news Witch Hunt garbage," Trump tweeted. "So bad for our Country!"

PELOSI ANNOUNCES FORMAL IMPEACHMENT INQUIRY AGAINST TRUMP

"Pelosi, Nadler, Schiff and, of course, Maxine Waters! Can you believe this? They never even saw the transcript of the call. A total Witch Hunt!"

"The president must be held accountable," Pelosi said at a press conference late Tuesday. "No one is above the law."

Democrats have long been threatening impeachment against Trump, even after Special Counsel Robert Mueller concluded his nearly two-year investigation into possible collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia, but Pelosi has been reluctant to formally open an inquiry, worrying that it would doom her caucus coming into the 2020 elections.

"This week, the president has admitted to asking the president of Ukraine to take actions which would benefit him politically," Pelosi said. "Therefore, today, I'm announcing the House of Representatives is moving forward with an official impeachment inquiry. I'm directing our six committees to proceed with their investigations under that umbrella."

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

Trump announced Tuesday that he will release the full transcripts of his July phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Wednesday after a whistleblower alleged that Trump tried to convince the foreign leader to investigate former Vice President and 2020 presidential candidate Joe Biden and his son Hunter Biden.

“Democrats can’t beat President Trump on his policies or his stellar record of accomplishment, so they’re trying to turn a Joe Biden scandal into a Trump problem," Trump's 2020 campaign manager Brad Parscale said in a statement to Fox News.

"The misguided Democrat impeachment strategy is meant to appease their rabid, extreme, leftist base, but will only serve to embolden and energize President Trump’s supporters and create a landslide victory for the President.”