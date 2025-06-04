Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Donald Trump

Trump says Xi is 'very tough' and 'extremely hard to make a deal with'

Trump set to discuss tariff negotiations with Chinese leader this week despite challenging relationship

By Anders Hagstrom Fox News
Published
close
GOP lawmaker outlines the ‘true nature’ of the China threat Video

GOP lawmaker outlines the ‘true nature’ of the China threat

Sen. Eric Schmitt, R-Mo., breaks down the national security threat posed by China on ‘The Ingraham Angle.’

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Chinese President Xi Jinping is "very tough" and "extremely hard to make a deal with," President Donald Trump admitted Wednesday.

Trump made the statement on his Truth Social platform, clarifying that he still "likes" the Chinese leader. The statement comes as Trump is expected to hold a phone call with Xi sometime this week to discuss tariff negotiations.

"I like President XI of China, always have, and always will, but he is VERY TOUGH, AND EXTREMELY HARD TO MAKE A DEAL WITH!!!" Trump wrote.

White House National Economic Council Director Kevin Hassett revealed plans for Trump to speak with Xi on Sunday.

'NO REASON' FOR NEW NUKES: TRUMP FLOATS DISARMAMENT TALKS WITH CHINA, RUSSIA

Trump and Xi illustration

President Donald Trump is scheduled to speak with Chinese President Xi Jinping this week. (Fox News)

"President Trump, we expect, is going to have a wonderful conversation about the trade negotiations this week with President Xi. That's our expectation," Hassett said Sunday during an interview on ABC News' "This Week."

Trump's plans for a call come after he leveled tariffs as high as 145% on Chinese goods following the president's reciprocal tariff plans in April, when China retaliated against the U.S. with tariffs of their own. 

FEDERAL JUDGE BLOCKS 5 TRUMP TARIFF EXECUTIVE ORDERS

China and the U.S. reached a preliminary trade agreement last month, which Trump said China violated in a Truth Social post on Friday. 

White House Council of Economic Advisers Chairman Kevin Hassett Briefing

White House economic advisor Kevin Hassett announced Trump's plans to speak with Xi over the phone. (Andrew Harrer/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

"I made a FAST DEAL with China in order to save them from what I thought was going to be a very bad situation, and I didn’t want to see that happen. Because of this deal, everything quickly stabilized and China got back to business as usual. Everybody was happy! That is the good news!" Trump wrote.

"The bad news is that China, perhaps not surprisingly to some, HAS TOTALLY VIOLATED ITS AGREEMENT WITH US. So much for being Mr. NICE GUY!" he added.

Trump tariffs

President Donald Trump holds a "Foreign Trade Barriers" document as he delivers remarks on tariffs in the Rose Garden at the White House in Washington, D.C. (REUTERS/Carlos Barria/File Photo)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Trump's administration is holding trade talks simultaneously with countries across the globe. They requested many of those countries to submit their best trade deal offers by Wednesday.

Fox News' Emma Colton contributed to this report

Anders Hagstrom is a reporter with Fox News Digital covering national politics and major breaking news events. Send tips to Anders.Hagstrom@Fox.com, or on Twitter: @Hagstrom_Anders.

More from Politics