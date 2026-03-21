Trump threatens to deploy ICE agents to airports amid funding fight, vows arrests of illegal aliens

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President Donald Trump warned he could send Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents to U.S. airports and arrest illegal aliens if Democrats don’t agree to his budget demands to end the partial government shutdown.

‘‘If the Radical Left Democrats don’t immediately sign an agreement to let our Country, in particular, our Airports, be FREE and SAFE again, I will move our brilliant and patriotic ICE Agents to the Airports where they will do Security like no one has ever seen before, including the immediate arrest of all Illegal Immigrants who have come into our Country, with heavy emphasis on those from Somalia, who have totally destroyed, with the approval of a corrupt Governor, Attorney General, and Congresswoman, Ilhan Omar, the once Great State of Minnesota. I look forward to seeing ICE in action at our Airports," Trump wrote on Truth Social on Saturday.



He concluded the post by writing, "MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN! President DONALD J. TRUMP’’

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