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Donald Trump

Trump threatens to deploy ICE agents to airports amid funding fight, vows arrests of illegal aliens

President Donald Trump warned ICE agents would immediately arrest illegal immigrants at US airports, 'with heavy emphasis on those from Somalia'

Michael Dorgan By Michael Dorgan Fox News
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Airport chaos nationwide as government shutdown impacts TSA workers Video

Airport chaos nationwide as government shutdown impacts TSA workers

Kayleigh McEnany reports on the widespread airport chaos and long lines across the nation due to the partial government shutdown. TSA agent and AFGE Utah regional vice president Tanja Michelle Fowler shares her story.

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President Donald Trump warned he could send Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents to U.S. airports and arrest illegal aliens if Democrats don’t agree to his budget demands to end the partial government shutdown.

‘‘If the Radical Left Democrats don’t immediately sign an agreement to let our Country, in particular, our Airports, be FREE and SAFE again, I will move our brilliant and patriotic ICE Agents to the Airports where they will do Security like no one has ever seen before, including the immediate arrest of all Illegal Immigrants who have come into our Country, with heavy emphasis on those from Somalia, who have totally destroyed, with the approval of a corrupt Governor, Attorney General, and Congresswoman, Ilhan Omar, the once Great State of Minnesota. I look forward to seeing ICE in action at our Airports," Trump wrote on Truth Social on Saturday. 

He concluded the post by writing, "MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN! President DONALD J. TRUMP’’

President Donald Trump is seen listening to a question during a press conference in Florida.

President Donald Trump warns he will deploy ICE agents to U.S. airports to arrest illegal immigrants if Democrats refuse to meet his demands to end the government shutdown. (Saul Loeb/AFP/Getty Images)

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This is a developing story. Please check back for updates. 

Michael Dorgan is a writer for Fox News Digital and Fox Business.

You can send tips to michael.dorgan@fox.com and follow him on Twitter @M_Dorgan.

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