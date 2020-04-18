Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Donald Trump
Published
Last Update 18 mins ago

Trump says he’ll deliver West Point commencement address – amid social distancing

By Dom Calicchio | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for April 17Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for April 17

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

President Trump said Friday he intends to deliver the commencement address this year at the U.S. Military Academy, according to reports.

The graduation ceremony is scheduled for May 23 at the academy in West Point, N.Y., though whether that date will hold was uncertain because of the coronavirus outbreak.

BIDEN, TRUMP SPAR OVER WHO IS TOUGHER ON CHINA AS ANGER RISES OVER CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC

Nevertheless, the president said social distancing practices will be in place when the event is held.

“They’ll have some big distance, so it will be very different than it ever looked,” the president said, according to The Hill. “Do I like the look? No, I don’t. And eventually, next year, they’ll have a commencement like it’s been.”

President Trump walks onto the field ahead of the annual Army-Navy football game, Dec. 14, 2019, in Philadelphia. (Associated Press)

President Trump walks onto the field ahead of the annual Army-Navy football game, Dec. 14, 2019, in Philadelphia. (Associated Press)

The address at West Point will be the first commencement speech for the president at that service academy. In previous years since taking office, the president has delivered commencement addresses at the U.S. Naval Academy in Annapolis, Md., the U.S. Air Force Academy near Colorado Springs, Colo., and the U.S. Coast Guard Academy in New London, Conn., CNN reported.

CLICK HERE FOR COMPLETE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

Vice President Mike Pence is scheduled to speak to graduates of the Air Force Academy on Saturday, amid social distancing, The Hill reported.