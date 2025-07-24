Expand / Collapse search
Trump says he wants Elon Musk to 'thrive' after suggesting DOGE could investigate him

President Donald Trump says he wants Tesla CEO to 'thrive like never before'

Greg Norman By Greg Norman Fox News
President Donald Trump said he wants Elon Musk to "thrive" just weeks after he suggested the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) could investigate him. 

In a post on Truth Social, the president said, "Everyone is stating that I will destroy Elon’s companies by taking away some, if not all, of the large-scale subsidies he receives from the U.S. Government. This is not so!  

"I want Elon, and all businesses within our Country, to THRIVE, in fact, THRIVE like never before! The better they do, the better the USA does, and that’s good for all of us. We are setting records every day, and I want to keep it that way!" Trump added. 

At the start of July, Trump – who was entangled in a public feud with the SpaceX and Tesla CEO this summer – told reporters that DOGE may have to investigate Musk.

Elon Musk and President Donald Trump in the Oval Office on May 30, 2025

President Donald Trump, right, and Elon Musk attend a press conference in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, D.C., on May 30, 2025. (Reuters/Nathan Howard)

"DOGE is the monster that might have to go back and eat Elon. Wouldn't that be terrible?" Trump said at the time. "He gets a lot of subsidies. But, Elon was very upset that the EV mandate is going to be terminated."

Trump previously told the media in June that his relationship with Musk changed when the president began discussing plans to eliminate the electric vehicle mandate, which would affect Musk's signature electric company, Tesla.  

President Trump Speaks To Reporters In Bedminster, PA

President Donald Trump said Elon Musk's move to start a third political party is "ridiculous," while speaking to reporters in Bedminster, Pennsylvania, on July 6, 2025. (Fox News)

Trump signed a trio of congressional resolutions on June 12 ending California's restrictive rules for diesel engines and mandates on electric vehicle sales, with Trump celebrating that his signature "will kill the California mandates forever." 

Trump and Musk during Tesla demonstration

President Donald Trump bought a Tesla from Elon Musk, right, at the White House as a show of support earlier this year when the EV-maker faced consumer backlash over Musk's political activism. (Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images)

Musk also took aim at the Trump administration’s "big, beautiful" spending bill in early June, calling it a "massive, outrageous, pork-filled Congressional spending bill [that] is a disgusting abomination." 

Fox News’ Emma Colton and Anders Hagstrom contributed to this report. 

