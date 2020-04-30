Trump says FBI 'tormented' Flynn, stays mum on pardon possibility

President Trump vigorously defended his former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn on Thursday after the disclosure of explosive new FBI documents in the case, but stopped short of saying he will pardon him.

FBI notes related to the agency's January 2017 interview of Flynn concerning his conversations with Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak were unsealed Wednesday, revealing that there was discussion over whether investigators were trying to get to the truth or looking to get Flynn to lie so he could be prosecuted or fired.

NOW-IMPERILED CASE AGAINST FLYNN COST HIM MILLIONS OF DOLLARS, HIS HOUSE, HIS JOB

"They tormented him," Trump said when taking questions following a meeting with New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy. The president went on to say that how the FBI treated Flynn, former Trump associate Roger Stone, and others was "a disgrace."

Trump was asked whether he would pardon Flynn. He did not answer one way or the other, but maintained that Flynn did nothing wrong, and was the victim of "dirty cops" in the FBI.

"General Flynn is a fine man," Trump said. "You don’t get to be where he is by being bad."

Trump fired Flynn after he was charged, claiming that Flynn had lied to Vice President Mike Pence as well as the FBI. He was asked Thursday if firing Flynn was a mistake, and if he would bring him back into the administration.

"Well what I wish I had was all the information," Trump said, stating, "they were trying to force him to lie."

The president did not say whether he would rehire Flynn, but prior to being asked about it he said that after this matter is behind him Flynn will "come back bigger and better."