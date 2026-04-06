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Trump roasts Biden over autopen use in viral interaction with kids at White House Easter Egg Roll

A young boy also wandered behind the president and declared him 'the best president' during the festivities

Lorraine Taylor By Lorraine Taylor Fox News
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Trump jokes kids could sell his autograph for 25K as he jabs Biden Video

Trump jokes kids could sell his autograph for 25K as he jabs Biden

Trump joked to kids at the White House Easter Egg Roll that his autograph could be resold for $25K. He then pivoted to jab President Biden, mocking his use of an autopen. (Rapid Response 47/X)

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President Donald Trump couldn’t resist turning a fun moment into a roast — and a sales pitch — all at once.

The president yucked it up with a group of kids who were coloring pictures at the annual White House Easter Egg Roll on Monday. Trump joked that the kids might as well turn his signature into a side hustle, telling them he could sign autographs for them.

"Then tonight, you could sell them for $25,000 on eBay," Trump joked, drawing laughs from the crowd. 

But the comedian-in-chief wasn’t done yet. The president rarely passes up an opportunity to shade his predecessor.

EXCLUSIVE: TRUMP WHITE HOUSE TORPEDOES BIDEN ATTEMPT TO SHIELD ‘AUTOPEN PRESIDENCY’ FILES

trump colors with children at white house egg roll

President Trump holds a signed drawing as he colors with children at the Egg Roll. (SAUL LOEB / AFP via Getty Images)

"Biden would use the autopen," Trump said. "He was incapable of signing his name, so they’d follow him around with this big machine. You know what it was called? An autopen!"

The roast of Biden wasn’t the only viral moment. At one point, a young boy wandered behind Trump as he sat at a table and blurted out, "Donald Trump, you’re the best president!" 

To which the president responded: "Thank you, honey. I agree."

WHITE HOUSE MARKS HOLY WEEK, EASTER WITH DAYS OF PRAYER CENTERED ON RELIGIOUS LIBERTY

The theme of this year’s Easter Egg Roll was "patriotic spirit." The South Lawn was packed with kid-friendly attractions, from the traditional egg roll to hands-on stations like military card writing, space-themed activities, egg decorating and even mini golf.

Trump coloring with kids at table egg roll 2026

Held on the South Lawn, this year’s festivities include the beloved egg roll, a Be Best Military Card Writing Station, Lunar Exploration Experience, egg coloring, and mini golf. (SAUL LOEB / AFP via Getty Images)

According to the Office of the First Lady, the event aimed to bring families together to celebrate Easter while highlighting the values of freedom and tradition central to the American story.

There was more fun to be had, including an AI-Creation Station, flower bouquet building, a flight lab, a sensory-friendly egg hunt — and live chickens.

America250 hosted an immersive experience celebrating America’s historic monuments through a "George the Star’s Journey" activity.

Tiffany Trump and Michael Boulos standing with Lara Trump and Eric Trump on the White House South Lawn

Tiffany Trump, her husband Michael Boulos, Lara Trump and Eric Trump attend the annual Easter Egg Roll on the South Lawn of the White House on April 6, 2026, in Washington, DC. (Saul Loeb/AFP)

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Spotted at the Egg Roll were some of the president’s children, including son Eric Trump and his wife Laura Trump, as well as daughter Tiffany and her husband Michael Boulos.

Fox News Digital's Ashley J. DiMella contributed to this report.

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