Trump roasts Biden over autopen use in viral interaction with kids at White House Easter Egg Roll

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President Donald Trump couldn’t resist turning a fun moment into a roast — and a sales pitch — all at once.

The president yucked it up with a group of kids who were coloring pictures at the annual White House Easter Egg Roll on Monday. Trump joked that the kids might as well turn his signature into a side hustle, telling them he could sign autographs for them.

"Then tonight, you could sell them for $25,000 on eBay," Trump joked, drawing laughs from the crowd.

But the comedian-in-chief wasn’t done yet. The president rarely passes up an opportunity to shade his predecessor.

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"Biden would use the autopen," Trump said. "He was incapable of signing his name, so they’d follow him around with this big machine. You know what it was called? An autopen!"

The roast of Biden wasn’t the only viral moment. At one point, a young boy wandered behind Trump as he sat at a table and blurted out, "Donald Trump, you’re the best president!"

To which the president responded: "Thank you, honey. I agree."

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The theme of this year’s Easter Egg Roll was "patriotic spirit." The South Lawn was packed with kid-friendly attractions, from the traditional egg roll to hands-on stations like military card writing, space-themed activities, egg decorating and even mini golf.

According to the Office of the First Lady, the event aimed to bring families together to celebrate Easter while highlighting the values of freedom and tradition central to the American story.

There was more fun to be had, including an AI-Creation Station, flower bouquet building, a flight lab, a sensory-friendly egg hunt — and live chickens.

America250 hosted an immersive experience celebrating America’s historic monuments through a "George the Star’s Journey" activity.

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Spotted at the Egg Roll were some of the president’s children, including son Eric Trump and his wife Laura Trump, as well as daughter Tiffany and her husband Michael Boulos.

Fox News Digital's Ashley J. DiMella contributed to this report.