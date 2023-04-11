Trump to return to NYC to face questioning over fraud lawsuit

Former President Trump will return to New York City this week to face questioning regarding Attorney General Letitia James' fraud lawsuit against him and the Trump Organization.

Trump is expected to return to NYC from Florida sometime Thursday and will face questions in James’ office in Manhattan. James' investigation is separate from the 34 counts of felony fraud that Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg leveled against Trump last week.

The visit will be Trump's first time in NYC since he surrendered to authorities in the Bragg case.

Thursday will be the second time the former president has sat down for questioning from James. He also appeared for a deposition with her office in the weeks leading up to her lawsuit late last year. In that instance, he refused to answer any questions, repeatedly invoking his Fifth Amendment rights.

James, a Democrat, has been investigating Trump since she took office in January 2019. She brought a lawsuit against Trump in September alleging he and his company misled banks and others about the value of his assets.

James’ claimed that Trump and his children, Donald Jr., Ivanka and Eric, as well as his associates and businesses, allegedly committed "numerous acts of fraud and misrepresentation" regarding financial statements.

James alleged Trump "inflated his net worth by billions of dollars" and said his children helped him to do so.

Trump attempted to respond to James' lawsuit with one of his own alleging she was abusing her position and causing harm to his family and business. He voluntarily withdrew the lawsuit in January, however.

When Trump was president, James sued his administration dozens of times, challenging policies on the environment, immigration, education, health care and other issues.

Fox News' Brooke Singman and the Associated Press contributed to this report.