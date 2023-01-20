Trump voluntarily dismisses lawsuit against New York Attorney General Letitia James

Former President Trump on Friday voluntarily dismissed the lawsuit he filed in Florida against New York Attorney General Letitia James alleging she abused her position as the top attorney in the state to "recklessly injure" his family and business.

Trump attorney Honey Rechtin filed a notice of voluntary dismissal without prejudice Friday in U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Florida.

TRUMP SLAMS NYAG JAMES' 'RIDICULOUS' CASE, SAYS SHE SHOULD 'FOCUS ON PEOPLE WHO KILL PEOPLE' AS CRIME SPIKES

The filing states that Trump "voluntarily dismisses his claims in this action" against James "without prejudice."

Trump filed the lawsuit in November claiming James abused her position as attorney general to "recklessly injure" him, his family and his businesses. Trump alleged James was pursuing "a relentless, pernicious, public, and unapologetic crusade" against him "with the stated goal of destroying him personally, financially, and politically."

James, a Democrat, has been investigating Trump since she took office in January 2019. James brought a lawsuit against Trump in September alleging he and his company misled banks and others about the value of his assets.

NEW YORK AG SUES TRUMP OVER FRAUD ALLEGATIONS

James’ claimed that Trump and his children, Donald Jr., Ivanka and Eric, as well as his associates and businesses, allegedly committed "numerous acts of fraud and misrepresentation" regarding financial statements.

James alleged Trump "inflated his net worth by billions of dollars" and said his children helped him to do so.

When Trump was president, James sued his administration dozens of times, challenging policies on the environment, immigration, education, health care and other issues.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.