Trump removes Antony Blinken, Letitia James, Alvin Bragg's security clearances among others

President Donald Trump has decided to remove security clearances for several Democrats, including former Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, and New York Attorney General Letitia James, both of whom are vocal Trump critics.

Former National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan, Biden’s Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco, and attorneys Andrew Weissmann, Mark Zaid and Norm Eisen.

The move comes a day after Trump stripped his predecessor, former President Joe Biden, of his security clearance and his access to presidential daily briefs.

"There is no need for Joe Biden to continue receiving access to classified information," Trump wrote in a post on Truth Social Friday night.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

He added the precedent was set by Biden himself.

"He set this precedent in 2021, when he instructed the Intelligence Community (IC) to stop the 45th President of the United States (ME!) from accessing details on National Security , a courtesy provided to former Presidents," Trump wrote.

Alexandra Koch contributed to this report.