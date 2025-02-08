Expand / Collapse search
Politics

Trump removes Antony Blinken, Letitia James, Alvin Bragg's security clearances among others

The decision comes a day after the president stripped former President Biden of his security clearance

Brie Stimson By Brie Stimson Fox News
Published
Trump revokes Biden security clearance Video

Trump revokes Biden security clearance

Fox News anchor Bret Baier has the latest on President Donald Trump’s decision on 'Special Report.'

President Donald Trump has decided to remove security clearances for several Democrats, including former Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, and New York Attorney General Letitia James, both of whom are vocal Trump critics. 

Former National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan, Biden’s Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco, and attorneys Andrew Weissmann, Mark Zaid and Norm Eisen.

The move comes a day after Trump stripped his predecessor, former President Joe Biden, of his security clearance and his access to presidential daily briefs. 

Split of ANtony Blinken, Letita James and ALvin Bragg

Security clearances have been revoked for Antony Blinken, Letitia James and Alvin Bragg. (Getty)

"There is no need for Joe Biden to continue receiving access to classified information," Trump wrote in a post on Truth Social Friday night.

He added the precedent was set by Biden himself.

"He set this precedent in 2021, when he instructed the Intelligence Community (IC) to stop the 45th President of the United States (ME!) from accessing details on National Security, a courtesy provided to former Presidents," Trump wrote.

Alexandra Koch contributed to this report. 

