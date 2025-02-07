'JOE, YOU’RE FIRED': President Trump revokes Biden’s security clearances, intel briefings

President Donald Trump on Friday announced he is revoking former President Joe Biden's security clearances and stopping his daily intelligence briefings.

"There is no need for Joe Biden to continue receiving access to classified information," Trump wrote in a post on Truth Social Friday night.

The privileges will be revoked immediately, according to the president.

He added the precedent was set by Biden himself.

"He set this precedent in 2021, when he instructed the Intelligence Community (IC) to stop the 45th President of the United States (ME!) from accessing details on National Security, a courtesy provided to former Presidents," Trump wrote.

The president noted the Hur Report, which he claimed "revealed that Biden suffers from ‘poor memory’ and, even in his ‘prime,’ could not be trusted with sensitive information," according to the post.

Special Counsel Robert Hur submitted a report on Biden’s alleged improper retention of classified records, which confirmed the former president's frequent memory lapses and contradicted his claims.

Hur also testified in March that he found evidence that "pride and money" motivated Biden to retain classified documents.

However, he did not recommend criminal charges against Biden.

Trump wrote in the post that he will always protect National Security.

"JOE, YOU’RE FIRED. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN," he wrote.