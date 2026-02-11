Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2026 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by LSEG.

White House

Trump Religious Liberty Commission boots member after contentious antisemitism hearing

Carrie Prejean Boller used a hearing on antisemitism to question a witness about Israel's war against Hamas

By Anders Hagstrom Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for February 11 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for February 11

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on FoxNews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

President Donald Trump's White House Religious Liberty Commission ousted Catholic activist Carrie Prejean Boller from its membership on Wednesday, after her controversial performance at a hearing on antisemitism this week.

Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, who chairs the commission, announced Boller's removal on Wednesday, arguing she had attempted to "hijack" Tuesday's public hearing for a "political agenda." Boller was combative during the hearing and defended commentator Candace Owens, who has been accused of antisemitism over a number of controversial remarks, among others.

"Carrie Prejean Boller has been removed from President Trump’s Religious Liberty Commission," Patrick wrote in a statement on X. "No member of the Commission has the right to hijack a hearing for their own personal and political agenda on any issue. This is clearly, without question, what happened Monday in our hearing on antisemitism in America. This was my decision."

Prior to her forced removal, Boller issued a series of statements refusing to resign her position on Tuesday and Wednesday.

GABBARD SLAMS DEMOCRATS' 'HOSTILITY TOWARDS GOD,' CONDEMNS ANTI-ICE AGITATORS WHO STORMED CHURCH

Miss California Carrie Prejean takes part in the finale at the Dove awards in Nashville, Tenn., Thursday, April 23, 2009. The Dove awards honor Christian and gospel music. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

Former Miss California Carrie Prejean Boller has been removed from the White House Religious Liberty Commission. (AP)

"I will never bend the knee to the state of Israel. Ever," Boller, a former Miss California, posted on X. "Christians have been manipulated into believing that God blesses bombing, starvation, and mass killing. That is the opposite of Christ, who came to stand with the suffering and confront power. I reject that lie completely."

CHABAD OFFICIAL SPEAKS OUT AFTER CAR-RAMMING OF JEWISH CENTER, AS NYPD PROBES MOTIVE

Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick

Lieutenant Governor of Texas Dan Patrick announced Boller's removal on Wednesday. (REUTERS/David 'Dee' Delgado)

Boller got into a heated exchange with Shabbos Kestenbaum, a former Harvard student who sued the university over its response to antisemitism, who testified at the hearing. After Kestenbaum spoke about antisemitism, Boller steered the hearing towards Israel, asking Kestenbaum if he would "condemn what Israel has done in Gaza." While Kestenbaum was ready to respond, Chairman Patrick brought that line of questioning to a halt and said, "This can be another discussion on another day."

Owens came to Boller's defense after Patrick announced her dismissal on Wednesday, claiming the White House commission was pushing a "performative Zionist" message "meant to neuter the Christian faith."

MAMDANI PLEDGED TO FIGHT FOR ALL BUT SCRAPPED ORDER JEWISH STUDENTS SAY PROTECTED THEM

"Carrie didn’t hijack anything," Owens wrote. "Carrie spoke truth, as a Catholic, and Christians, the Truth cannot be defeated. Zionists are naturally hostile to Catholics because we refuse to bend the knee to revisionist history and support the mass slaughter and rape of innocent children for occult Baal worshipers."

President Trump bows his head in prayer

President Donald Trump created the commission soon after his inauguration last year. (Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

"Your decision will only further the Christian enlightenment which is taking place in this country. And for that, we thank you," Owens wrote to Patrick.

Anders Hagstrom is a reporter with Fox News Digital covering national politics and major breaking news events. Send tips to Anders.Hagstrom@Fox.com, or on X: @Hagstrom_Anders.

More from Politics

Close modal

Continue