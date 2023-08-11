Trump rally-goers refuse to waver support for former president amid legal troubles: 'Even if he's in jail'

Supporters of Donald Trump are continuing their staunch backing of the former president following his most recent arraignment in federal court, with some vowing to vote for him "even if he's in jail" for his alleged crimes.

Fox News Digital traveled to Windham, New Hampshire, last week for a Trump rally, and spoke with a number of attendees who blasted Special Counsel Jack Smith's investigation as "a witch hunt," a line often repeated by the former president.

"Even if he’s in jail I will vote for him," Al from Florida said when asked if he still planned to support Trump. "He’s being indicted because of political reasons. It’s a political game they’re playing, and it’s not right. They’re going to keep on doing it until they get him out of the picture. And he’s a strong survivor."

GOP VOTERS FIRED UP FOR TRUMP AT RALLY AFTER JAN. 6 CHARGES: ‘WHO ELSE WOULD WE SUPPORT?’

Joanne, a resident of both Massachusetts and Florida, said, "I sure do," when asked if she still planned to vote for Trump, and added that he kept getting "stronger and stronger" with each indictment.

"They want him out of the picture. He is too threatening to the other party, and he uncovers a lot of things that should not be exposed, and that should be exposed. And I feel as though the other party is covering up a lot," she added.

Jim from New Hampshire said he was "even more intent" on voting for Trump because of the charges.

"It’s just so obvious what’s going on that it’s just impossible not to see it. It’s just too much. They came on with too much, stuff that nobody else in the world would even be reprimanded for. They’re indicting him," he said.

BIDEN IGNORES PRESS QUESTIONS WHILE LEAVING WH AFTER SPECIAL COUNSEL APPOINTMENT IN HUNTER BIDEN PROBE

Jason from Rhode Island said, "I think they’re all a political witch hunt. They’ve been after Trump since he announced when he was going to run, and they haven’t stopped. Fake news media is the worst it’s ever been."

When asked whether there was a second-best choice for president among the Republicans running, the attendees were split. Some were intent on sticking only with Trump, while others with ties to Florida said they would support Gov. Ron DeSantis as an alternative.

"I am a resident of Florida and Ron DeSantis is my governor and I think the world of him. If Trump couldn’t get in then I would love to see DeSantis in," Joanne said, with Al echoing that sentiment.

PENCE ‘CAN’T RELATE' TO BIDEN OVER HUNTER'S SPECIAL COUNSEL APPOINTMENT: ‘MY SON…WAS DEFENDING THIS COUNTRY’

"Not really.… It’s got to be [Trump]," Jim said. "He has a lot of guts. I’ll say it that way. When he starts to do something he finishes it. And they try to make him out as a liar and I have not seen any lies."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"He’s said what he was going to do at the beginning in 2016, and he tried to do everything that he said he was going to do despite opposition like nobody’s ever seen. So you got to admire a guy like that," he added.