Joe Biden
Published

Biden ignores press questions while leaving WH after special counsel appointment in Hunter Biden probe

Biden continued walking toward Marine One as reporters shouted questions

Brandon Gillespie
By Brandon Gillespie | Fox News
Republicans sense a 'stonewall' in Hunter Biden special counsel: Chad Pergram Video

Republicans sense a 'stonewall' in Hunter Biden special counsel: Chad Pergram

Fox News senior congressional correspondent Chad Pergram shares how lawmakers are reacting to the appointment of U.S. Attorney David Weiss as special counsel in the Hunter Biden probe on 'The Story.'

President Biden ignored shouted questions from the press Friday as he departed the White House for Delaware after Attorney General Merrick Garland appointed a special counsel in the probe into his son, Hunter Biden.

Video from New York Post reporter Steven Nelson showed reporters shouting questions about the special counsel being appointed, the president's alleged involvement in Hunter's international business dealings and whether he expected to be impeached by the House of Representatives

President Joe Biden

President Biden walks to Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House Aug. 11, 2023, in Washington, D.C. (Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

Biden appeared to smile at one point but continued walking past them and toward Marine One. Biden, whose allergy to media interviews has set historic marks, has yet to field a question from the media since the special counsel was announced. 

PENCE ‘CAN’T RELATE' TO BIDEN OVER HUNTER'S SPECIAL COUNSEL APPOINTMENT: ‘MY SON…WAS DEFENDING THIS COUNTRY’

Earlier in the day, Garland announced the appointment of U.S. Attorney David Weiss as special counsel in the Hunter Biden probe and any other matters that arose or may arise from that investigation.

David Weiss

David Weiss (Fox News screenshot)

Weiss is the federal prosecutor who has investigated the business dealings of Hunter and brought charges against him in Delaware. His appointment as special counsel indicates that, contrary to Hunter's defense lawyers' claims, the Justice Department investigation into Biden's son is not over.

Garland confirmed Friday that the investigation is still ongoing. In a press release, the Justice Department said Weiss will serve as special counsel "for the ongoing investigation and prosecutions referenced and described in United States v. Robert Hunter Biden, as well as for any other matters that arose or may arise from that investigation."

WHITE HOUSE WANTS CONGRESS TO SPEND SIX TIMES MORE ON UKRAINE THAN BORDER, FENTANYL CRISIS IN NEW REQUEST

Attorney General Merrick Garland

Attorney General Merrick Garland speaks at a news conference at the U.S. Department of Justice May 2, 2023, in Washington, D.C. (Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

That language leaves open the possibility that other members of the Biden family, including President Biden, could be part of this investigation. When asked earlier in the day if President Biden is being investigated as part of this probe, a Department of Justice official declined to comment.

Fox News' Chris Pandolfo, David Spunt and Jake Gibson contributed to this report.

Brandon Gillespie is an associate editor at Fox News. Follow him on Twitter at @brandon_cg.

