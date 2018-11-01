Trump rallies support for Missouri GOP Senate hopeful Hawley

President Trump is continuing his spate of rallies in the final days before next week’s midterm elections with a stop in Missouri Thursday night.

The president is hoping to boost the Show Me State’s Republican attorney general, Josh Hawley, who is challenging Democratic incumbent Sen. Claire McCaskill. A Fox News poll published this week shows the pair tied, with each garnering 43 percent support among likely voters.

Trump has made his hard-line immigration policies a centerpiece of his campaign for GOP candidates in recent days. He arrived in Missouri fresh from announcing at the White House that his administration would require asylum-seekers to "lawfully present themselves" at a port of entry. The announcement is seemingly meant to deter members of the Central American migrant caravan from attempting to cross the U.S. border.

"Asylum is not a program for people living in poverty," said the president, who added that he did not consider the migrants in the caravan to be "legitimate asylum-seekers" because most of them have not decided to remain in Mexico.

Trump won Missouri by 18 percentage points in 2016, and the state is considered to represent the best chance for Republicans to pick up a Senate seat and increase their slim majority in the upper chamber of Congress.

McCaskill has been criticized by some of her fellow Democrats after she told Fox News’ “Special Report” earlier this week that was not a “crazy Democrat,” echoing a radio ad released by her campaign.

“We have a state senator here in Missouri that actually advocated for the assassination of President Trump,” McCaskill told host Bret Baier. “That’s a crazy Democrat.”

The lawmaker in question, Maria Chappelle-Nadal, responded on Twitter by calling McCaskill a “piece of s---“ and added that the senator “deserves to lose” and “is not a Democrat.”

Also this week, Hawley’s team accused McCaskill’s campaign of being behind mailers encouraging GOP-leaning voters to back third-party candidates. One mailer said Hawley could not be trusted to “protect our gun rights,” despite that candidate securing the National Rifle Association’s endorsement.

A McCaskill spokeswoman told the Kansas City Star that the senator condemned the mailers and would work to end so-called “dark money” efforts in politics.

Thursday’s rally was the second of 11 planned appearances by the president in key battleground states between Oct. 31 and Nov. 5. Former Vice President Joe Biden visited Missouri on Wednesday and the state will also host Trump’s final rally before Election Day.