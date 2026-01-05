Expand / Collapse search
House Of Representatives

Florida GOP lawmaker blasts Democrats' Venezuela response as 'Trump Derangement Syndrome'

Rep. Mike Haridopolos says his community was home to a number of Venezuelans

By Elizabeth Elkind Fox News
Trump says service members injured in Maduro operation are 'in good shape' Video

Trump says service members injured in Maduro operation are 'in good shape'

President Donald Trump comments on the condition of U.S. service members injured during the operation in Venezuela that led to the capture of Nicolás Maduro.

A Florida Republican is arguing that Democrats’ largely negative response to the U.S. government’s operation in Venezuela is the "definition of Trump Derangement Syndrome."

Rep. Mike Haridopolos, R-Fla., represents a part of Florida that includes a significant chunk of the state’s central coastline.

"It doesn't take much research to find speech after speech of Democrat House members and Senate members who said that this guy is a bad guy, he should be taken out of power," Haridopolos told Fox News Digital.

"Sometimes in politics, you’ve just got to say to the other side, politically, ‘Hey, we're all Americans. This is in the best interest, clearly, of the United States.’ But they're in a position where they're so afraid of a Democrat primary that they will say anything to avoid having the extreme left attack them."

GOP LAWMAKER SAYS DEMOCRATS HAVE ‘EGG ON THEIR FACE’ AFTER TRUMP’S CAPTURE OF VENEZUELA’S MADURO

U.S. President Donald Trump in the oval office

President Donald Trump listens during a ceremony for the presentation of the Mexican Border Defense Medal in the Oval Office of the White House on Dec. 15, 2025, in Washington. (Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

He pointed out that it was the previous Democratic commander-in-chief, President Joe Biden, who raised the federal government’s bounty for Maduro’s capture to $25 million.

"What did they expect was then going to happen? You think this guy was just going to voluntarily give up? He clearly was not. He was getting into bed with the Cubans, the Russians, the Chinese, the Iranians, even Hezbollah, as I understand. I mean, this guy was trying to create a group of enemies in an oil-rich state at our footstep," Haridopolos said.

Democrats and Republicans have been largely divided in their responses to the strikes in Venezuela.

KAMALA HARRIS BLASTS TRUMP ADMINISTRATION’S CAPTURE OF VENEZUELA’S MADURO AS ‘UNLAWFUL AND UNWISE’

Rep. Mike Haridopolos walks away from a meeting while holding papers outside the Capitol Hill Club.

Rep. Mike Haridopolos leaves a meeting of the House Republican Conference at the Capitol Hill Club in Washington, June 10, 2025. (Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)

Lawmakers on the left have mostly criticized the president and his officials, accusing them of illegal actions that ran afoul of the U.S. Constitution. Some progressives have even said Trump could be guilty of impeachable offenses.

The majority of GOP lawmakers praised Trump’s move as a necessary law enforcement action to get rid of a hostile actor threatening both the U.S. and the region writ large.

Haridopolos is no different, pointing out that the operation was carried out with no U.S. fatalities and relatively few among Maduro supporters in Venezuela.

He said his district is home to a number of Venezuelan refugees who were elated by President Donald Trump’s decision to strike Caracas and capture Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro.

Nicolas Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, appear with their attorneys Barry Pollack and Mark Donnelly at their arraignment in a federal court in New York City on Monday, Jan. 5, 2026.

Captured Venezuelan leader Nicolás Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, appear with their attorneys Barry Pollack and Mark Donnelly at their arraignment in a federal court in New York City, Jan. 5, 2026. (Jane Rosenberg)

"I have a large population of Venezuelans within my community, and they are absolutely overjoyed," the congressman said. "They were in essence kicked out of their own country or fled through fear … because they lost their ability to make a living, or they were being terrorized by the government because they were anti-Maduro."

Following the U.S. strikes, Maduro and his wife were both taken to New York City, where they will be prosecuted by the U.S. Attorney’s Office in the Southern District of New York.

Maduro pleaded not guilty during his first court appearance on Monday.

