©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Trump pulls his nomination for DC US attorney, says he'll reveal new pick soon

'He wasn't getting the support from people that I thought,' Trump said

By Diana Stancy Fox News
Published
The White House will unveil a new nominee to serve as United States Attorney for the District of Columbia, following resistance to the Trump administration's current pick, according to President Donald Trump

Trump previously nominated Ed Martin, a former defense attorney who represented Americans charged in the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the Capitol, for the role. Martin has taken on the responsibilities of the interim U.S. attorney in Washington, D.C., since January. 

However, the Senate has held up confirming Martin, amid concerns from lawmakers. Republican Sen. Thom Tillis of North Carolina, a member of the Senate Judiciary Committee, announced Tuesday he wouldn't endorse Martin. 

Illinois Sen. Dick Durbin, the top Democrat on the Senate Judiciary Committee, also has opposed Martin's nomination. Specifically, Durbin said Martin provided several false statements to the Senate Judiciary Committee. 

On Thursday, Trump suggested he would put forward another candidate who would receive broader backing than Martin. 

"He wasn't getting the support from people that I thought," Trump told reporters at the White House Thursday. "You know, he's done a very good job. Crime is down 25% in DC during this period of time … I can only lift that little phone so many times of the day. But we have somebody else."

"I have to be straight. I was disappointed," Trump said. "A lot of people were disappointed. But that's the way it works. Sometimes, you know, that's the way it works. And he wasn't rejected, but we felt it would be very — it would be hard. And we have somebody else that will be announcing over the next two days who's going to be great." 

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Fox News Digital. 

This is a breaking story that will be updated. 

Fox News' Emma Colton contributed to this report. 

Diana Stancy is a politics reporter with Fox News Digital covering the White House. 

