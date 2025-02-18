Trump nominates Jan. 6 defense attorney for top prosecutor role in DC

President Donald Trump announced Monday that he would be nominating interim U.S. Attorney for the District of Columbia Ed Martin to head the office.

Trump announced the nomination in a Truth Social post, writing, "Since Inauguration Day, Ed has been doing a great job as Interim U.S. Attorney, fighting tirelessly to restore Law and Order, and make our Nation’s Capital Safe and Beautiful Again. He will get the job done."

"Congratulations Ed!" Trump wrote.

Martin began serving in an interim capacity shortly after Trump's inauguration. Since taking over the position, Martin has overseen the dismissals of various Jan. 6 cases after Trump pardoned and commuted the defendants.

Martin filed a motion to remove all remaining conditions imposed on several defendants with commutations, including restrictions that barred certain individuals from entering Washington, D.C., or the U.S. Capitol building.

"If a judge decided that Jim Biden, General Mark Milley, or another individual were forbidden to visit America’s capital – even after receiving a last-minute, preemptive pardon from the former President – I believe most Americans would object," Martin said in a statement released at the time. "The individuals referenced in our motion have had their sentences commuted – period, end of sentence."

Martin had previously represented three defendants in the Jan. 6 prosecutions and participated in a pro-Trump "Stop the Steal" rally.

Martin has also expressed that he would "pursue any and all legal action against anyone who impedes" the Department of Government Efficiency's (DOGE) work as it seeks to slash unnecessary government spending.

Martin penned a letter on the subject shortly after being appointed, where he vowed to hold said individuals accountable.

"I recognize that some of the staff at DOGE have been targeted publicly," Martin wrote to Elon Musk in a letter, which Martin posted to his X account Monday. "At this time, I ask that you utilize me and my staff to assist in protecting the DOGE work and the DOGE workers. Any threats, confrontations or other actions in any way that impact their work may break numerous laws."

Likewise, Martin responded to Elon Musk on Monday, after Musk tweeted out on X against individuals making threats against the president.

"Threats against public officials at all levels – whether it be the president or a line federal worker – must stop," Martin wrote. "Our safe and beautiful capital city cannot be the home of such dangerous conduct from any side, at any time. We are on the case."

Martin is originally from New Jersey and earned his undergraduate degree in English and a minor in Peace and Conflict Studies from the College of the Holy Cross. After studying abroad, Martin pursued his legal and ethics degrees from the St. Louis University.

Fox News Digital's Emma Colton contributed to this report.