Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Donald Trump

Trump promises 'hell to pay' in Middle East if hostages are not released before he takes office

Trump's threat came days after Hamas released a video showing an Israeli-American hostage pleading for his release

Louis Casiano By Louis Casiano Fox News
Published
close
White House responds to Hamas hostage video: ‘Cruel reminder’ Video

White House responds to Hamas hostage video: ‘Cruel reminder’

Fox News correspondent Lucas Tomlinson reports on the latest developments relating to the Biden administration’s foreign policy in the Middle East on ‘Fox News Live.’

President-elect Trump promised there would be "all hell to pay" if the hostages being held captive by Hamas are not released prior to when he takes office on Jan. 20. 

In a Truth Social post, Trump said nothing was being done to free those being held by the Iran-backed terror group since Oct. 7, 2023, after Hamas attacked Israel and killed at least 1,200 people and kidnapped at least 250 others. 

At least seven of the hostages are Americans. 

ISRAEL DESTROYS HEZBOLLAH’S ‘LARGEST PRECISION-GUIDED MISSILES MANUFACTURING SITE’ 

Trump and Netanyahu in Jerusalem

President Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu shake hands at the Israel Museum in Jerusalem. Trump has promised "hell to pay" if hostages being held by Hamas are not released prior to when he takes office on Jan. 20. (AP/Sebastian Scheiner)

"Everybody is talking about the hostages who are being held so violently, inhumanely, and against the will of the entire World, in the Middle East – But it’s all talk, and no action!" Trump wrote. 

"Please let this TRUTH serve to represent that if the hostages are not released prior to January 20, 2025, the date that I proudly assume Office as President of the United States, there will be ALL HELL TO PAY in the Middle East, and for those in charge who perpetrated these atrocities against Humanity," Trump added. 

On Saturday, Hamas released a video of an Israeli-American hostage pleading for his release. 

The footage shows Edan Alexander, 20, covering his face and crying. He was abducted by Hamas terrorists on Oct. 7, 2023. 

‘WAR FOLLOWED US’: A SYRIAN FAMILY FLED BEIRUT AFTER ISRAELI BOMBARDMENT TO FACE REPRESSION, BOMBING AT HOME 

Edan Alexander

Edan Alexander, born in Tel Aviv and raised in New Jersey, is currently being held hostage by Hamas in Gaza. (Hostage Family Forum)

Alexander explained that he had been a prisoner for over 420 days and delivered forced messages to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Trump. Netanyahu spoke with Alexander's family and is determined "to take every action to bring them back home," his office said Monday. 

Trump said those responsible for taking the hostages "will be hit harder than anybody has been hit in the long and storied History of the United States of America."

More than a year after the attacks, a permanent cease-fire deal between Israel and Hamas remains elusive. Israeli forces continue to conduct military operations in Gaza. 

A cease-fire deal between Israel and Lebanon was reached in November following a year of attacks targeting Israel's north by Hezbollah. On Monday, Israel said Hezbollah broke the cease-fire by launching two projectiles. No one was harmed. 

Hamas to face 'more pressure' after Hezbollah ceasefire deal, expert says Video

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

"We are determined to continue to enforce the cease-fire, and to respond to any violation by Hezbollah – minor or serious," Netanyahu said. 

Louis Casiano is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to louis.casiano@fox.com.

More from Politics