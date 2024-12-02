Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Hunter Biden

Trump previously predicted Biden would pardon son Hunter

President-elect Trump told Fox News ‘I bet you the father probably pardons him’

Greg Norman By Greg Norman , Andrea Margolis , Alexis McAdams Fox News
Published
close
Trump previously predicted Biden would pardon his son Hunter Video

Trump previously predicted Biden would pardon his son Hunter

Trump told Fox News' Bill Melugin he thought President Biden would likely pardon his son when asked about it at an Arizona rally in October.

President-elect Trump predicted back in October that President Biden would pardon his son Hunter. 

Trump, speaking to Fox News correspondent Bill Melugin on the sidelines of a campaign rally in Arizona, was asked, "If you are president again, in the name of unity, would you consider pardoning Hunter Biden?" 

"I wouldn’t do anything that would be over in terms of Hunter. It’s a sad situation," Trump responded. 

"I’ll bet you the father probably pardons him, let's see what happens, but he’s a bad boy, there is no question about it," Trump added. 

TRUMP ASKS ABOUT ‘J-6 HOSTAGES’ IN RESPONSE TO BIDEN’S PARDON OF HUNTER 

Trump speaks to Fox News

President-elect Trump predicted to Fox News in October that President Biden would pardon his son Hunter. (Fox News)

On Sunday, President Biden accused Republicans of unfair treatment and claimed Hunter was "treated differently" by prosecutors in announcing his decision to pardon his son. 

Hunter Biden was convicted of three felony firearm offenses in a Delaware trial earlier this year and then pleaded guilty to multiple felony tax offenses in September.  

"From the day I took office, I said I would not interfere with the Justice Department’s decision-making, and I kept my word even as I have watched my son being selectively, and unfairly, prosecuted," the president's statement read. 

2 TIMES BIDEN SAID HE WOULD NOT PARDON SON HUNTER BIDEN 

Hunter Biden

Hunter Biden and his wife Melissa Cohen Biden leave the J. Caleb Boggs Federal Building on June 7 in Wilmington, Delaware. (Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

"Without aggravating factors like use in a crime, multiple purchases, or buying a weapon as a straw purchaser, people are almost never brought to trial on felony charges solely for how they filled out a gun form," he continued. "Those who were late paying their taxes because of serious addictions, but paid them back subsequently with interest and penalties, are typically given non-criminal resolutions." 

Biden also evoked Hunter's battle with substance abuse and asked Americans to "understand why a father and a President would come to this decision." 

A split of President Biden and Hunter Biden

President Biden pardoned his son Hunter Biden on Sunday, Dec. 1. (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images | AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

"There has been an effort to break Hunter – who has been five and a half years sober, even in the face of unrelenting attacks and selective prosecution," the president continued. "In trying to break Hunter, they’ve tried to break me – and there’s no reason to believe it will stop here. Enough is enough." 

Greg Norman is a reporter at Fox News Digital.

More from Politics