Trump pokes fun at his own hair during Michigan rally: ‘It looks OK from the other side’

Trump's rally was the first since surviving an assassination attempt

By Michael Lee Fox News
Published | Updated
Trump, JD Vance rally before 12,000-plus 'packed' crowd: Alexis McAdams Video

Fox News correspondent Alexis McAdams reports that former President Trump's Michigan rally was before a full, 12,000-seat arena plus more seats on the ground on 'The Big Weekend Show.'

Former President Trump stopped his speech to make fun of his hair during a rally in Grand Rapids, Michigan, Saturday.

"I have to just interject, if you would turn off those cameras… see the screen up there of me? That’s very severe, that comb over that’s a severe sucker," Trump quipped while looking at a screen showing his remarks. "It looks OK from the other side, but that is very severe. I apologize. Man, I looked up there, I said, ‘Whoa, look at that.’ Wow. That’s like a work of art."

The remarks came at Trump’s first rally since the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, where he officially accepted the party’s nomination for president for the third time. It was also the first rally since the former president survived an assassination attempt, coming exactly one week after his brush with death at a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania. 

TRUMP SAYS HE 'TOOK A BULLET FOR DEMOCRACY' AT MASSIVE BATTLEGROUND STATE RALLY ALONGSIDE RUNNING MATE VANCE

Trump at rally

Former President Trump speaks at a campaign rally, Saturday, July 20, 2024, in Grand Rapids, Michigan. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

Since the experience, Trump’s campaign has promised to focus more on unifying the country, with the hair joke being the latest example of the former president showing a bit of a softer side.

Voters in Grand Rapids were also the first to see Ohio Sen. JD Vance at a rally since being nominated to join Trump on the ticket, with Vance continuing to make the pitch that Trump will fight for blue-collar workers in states such as Michigan.

Vance clapping

Sen. JD Vance arrives at a campaign rally at the Van Andel Arena on July 20, 2024, in Grand Rapids, Michigan. (Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

RNC DELEGATES, GUESTS MAKE PREDICTIONS ABOUT BIDEN'S POLITICAL FUTURE AMID REPORTS HE MIGHT EXIT 2024 RACE

Trump also hit that theme in his speech Saturday before bringing the conversation back to his hair, touting his proposal to eliminate taxes on tips while noting all the different types of workers that receive them.

Grand Rapids Trump Vance Rally

More than 12,000 people piled into Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids, Michigan, on July 20, 2024, to see former President Trump and vice presidential nominee JD Vance. (Fox News Digital/Brandon Gillespie)

"Barbers get tips. I don’t give mine a big tip because I don’t think they do a very good job," Trump joked to laughs from the audience.

