Trump plans to plead not guilty to Jack Smith's revised federal election interference charges

Former President Trump plans to plead not guilty to the revised charges in the federal election inference case against him, a new court document shows.

According to a court filing obtained by Fox News, Trump signed an entry of not guilty plea. In the document, which was filed on Tuesday, Trump also waived his right to be present at his arraignment.

"I authorize my attorneys to enter a plea of not guilty on my behalf to each and every count of the superseding indictment, Doc. 226," the document says. "I further state that I have received a copy of the superseding indictment and reviewed it with my counsel."

The case pertains to Trump's alleged efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election. Last week, the former president was indicted and given revised criminal charges by Special Counsel Jack Smith, who alleges that the Republican candidate pressured former Vice President Pence to reject legitimate electoral votes, in addition to mounting fake electors in key states that went to President Biden, to attest to Trump's electoral victory.

Smith revised the charges after a recent Supreme Court ruling extended presidential immunity for official White House acts in a 6-3 decision.

The recent indictment retains the criminal charges against Trump, including conspiracy to defraud the United States; conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding; obstruction of and attempt to obstruct an official proceeding; and conspiracy against rights. Trump had previously pleaded not guilty to those charges.

Speaking with Shannon Bream during Sunday's episode of "Fox News Sunday," Trump said he had "every right" to do what he did after the 2020 presidential election.

"Whoever heard you get indicted for interfering with a presidential election where you have every right to do it?" Trump said.

Vice President Harris's presidential campaign released a statement blasting Trump on Monday and claimed that the Republican candidate's recent comments "make it clear that he believes he is above the law."

"Now, Trump is claiming he had 'every right' to interfere in the 2020 election. He did not," a Harris campaign spokesperson said in the statement.

Reuters and Fox News Digital's Adam Shaw contributed to this report.