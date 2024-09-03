Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

POLITICS

Trump plans to plead not guilty to Jack Smith's revised federal election interference charges

Trump also waived his right to attend his arraignment

Andrea Vacchiano By Andrea Vacchiano , David Spunt , Bradford Betz Fox News
Published
close
Kellyanne Conway: Kamala Harris is the 'incumbent,' Trump the 'change-maker' Video

Kellyanne Conway: Kamala Harris is the 'incumbent,' Trump the 'change-maker'

Former Trump counselor Kellyanne Conway says Vice President Kamala Harris is not the underdog in the 2024 race on 'The Story.'

Former President Trump plans to plead not guilty to the revised charges in the federal election inference case against him, a new court document shows.

According to a court filing obtained by Fox News, Trump signed an entry of not guilty plea. In the document, which was filed on Tuesday, Trump also waived his right to be present at his arraignment.

"I authorize my attorneys to enter a plea of not guilty on my behalf to each and every count of the superseding indictment, Doc. 226," the document says. "I further state that I have received a copy of the superseding indictment and reviewed it with my counsel."

The case pertains to Trump's alleged efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election. Last week, the former president was indicted and given revised criminal charges by Special Counsel Jack Smith, who alleges that the Republican candidate pressured former Vice President Pence to reject legitimate electoral votes, in addition to mounting fake electors in key states that went to President Biden, to attest to Trump's electoral victory.

TRUMP UNLEASHES ON HARRIS, TALKING IMMIGRATION, CHINA IN EXCLUSIVE 'LIFE, LIBERTY & LEVIN' INTERVIEW

Trump campaigns in Wisconsin

Republican presidential nominee former President Trump greets supporters following a town hall campaign event on August 29, 2024, in La Crosse, Wisconsin. (Scott Olson/Getty Images)

Smith revised the charges after a recent Supreme Court ruling extended presidential immunity for official White House acts in a 6-3 decision. 

The recent indictment retains the criminal charges against Trump, including conspiracy to defraud the United States; conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding; obstruction of and attempt to obstruct an official proceeding; and conspiracy against rights. Trump had previously pleaded not guilty to those charges.

Speaking with Shannon Bream during Sunday's episode of "Fox News Sunday," Trump said he had "every right" to do what he did after the 2020 presidential election.

'FOR ELECTION PURPOSES': CRITICS BALK AT HARRIS' CLAIM SHE WILL 'ENFORCE OUR LAWS' AT SOUTHERN BORDER

Trump at Arizona rally

Republican presidential nominee former President Trump speaks at a campaign rally at the Desert Diamond Arena, Friday, Aug. 23, 2024, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

"Whoever heard you get indicted for interfering with a presidential election where you have every right to do it?" Trump said.

Vice President Harris's presidential campaign released a statement blasting Trump on Monday and claimed that the Republican candidate's recent comments "make it clear that he believes he is above the law."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

Jack smith

Special Counsel Jack Smith delivers remarks on a recently unsealed indictment including four felony counts against former President Trump at the Justice Department on August 1, 2023, in Washington, D.C. (Alex Wong/Getty Images)

"Now, Trump is claiming he had 'every right' to interfere in the 2020 election. He did not," a Harris campaign spokesperson said in the statement.

Reuters and Fox News Digital's Adam Shaw contributed to this report.

Andrea Margolis is a breaking news writer for Fox News Digital and Fox Business. You can follow her on X at @andrea_vacch or send story tips to andrea.vacchiano@fox.com.

More from Politics