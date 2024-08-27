Expand / Collapse search
Donald Trump

Trump indicted a second time in election subversion case brought by special counsel Jack Smith

Superseding indictment is unlikely to go to trial before the November election

Bradford Betz By Bradford Betz Fox News
Published | Updated
Judge Cannon rules Jack Smith's appointment 'unlawful' as he wasn't Senate confirmed Video

Judge Cannon rules Jack Smith's appointment 'unlawful' as he wasn't Senate confirmed

Fox News' David Spunt provides updates on Judge Aileen Cannon's decision to dismiss Trump's classified documents case over the unlawful appointment of Jack Smith. 'Outnumbered' panelists react.

Special counsel Jack Smith has filed another indictment against former President Trump in the election interference case on Tuesday.

The new charges narrow the allegations against the Republican presidential nominee following a Supreme Court ruling that conferred broad immunity on former presidents. 

Trump at Arizona rally

Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally at the Desert Diamond Arena, Friday, Aug. 23, 2024, in Glendale, Ariz.  (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

Sources familiar with the matter tell Fox News that discussions surrounding the superseding indictment will likely not speed things up, and it is unlikely it will go to trial before the November election. 

This is a breaking story. Check back for updates. 

