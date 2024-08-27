Trump indicted a second time in election subversion case brought by special counsel Jack Smith

Special counsel Jack Smith has filed another indictment against former President Trump in the election interference case on Tuesday.

The new charges narrow the allegations against the Republican presidential nominee following a Supreme Court ruling that conferred broad immunity on former presidents.

Sources familiar with the matter tell Fox News that discussions surrounding the superseding indictment will likely not speed things up, and it is unlikely it will go to trial before the November election.

This is a breaking story. Check back for updates.