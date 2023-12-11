Trump picks up more Senate GOP endorsements

More GOP senators are rallying behind former President Trump for the 2024 general election, boosting his momentum in the Republican Party.

Sen. Kevin Cramer, R-N.D., announced last week on X he is endorsing Trump in the GOP primary.

"I am honored to stand with Donald J. Trump as he embarks on a mission to restore peace, prosperity and freedom in our great nation," Cramer wrote. "Lets consolidate Republican support around the leader of our GOP and ensure a Republican victory in 2024. Work with him to Make America Great Again!"

His endorsement came as North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum backed out of the race last Monday. Cramer previously supported Burgum.

Sen. John Hoeven, R-N.D., also endorsed Trump after Burgum dropped out.

"President Trump is strong on the issues that are important for North Dakota. That includes making America energy dominant, reducing the regulatory burden, securing our border, growing our economy and strong support for our military," Hoeven wrote on Facebook last week.

Hoeven added he had the opportunity to work with the former president "to support our farmers" and that he "understands how vital strong farm policy is to our state and our nation."

Republican Alabama Senator Katie Britt also endorsed Trump right before the GOP debate Wednesday night with an op-ed in the local news outlet Yellowhammer.

"One candidate has already proven he’s more than up for the job – because he’s done the job successfully. There is one candidate I know will secure the border — because he’s done it. There is one candidate I know will achieve peace through strength — because he’s done it," she wrote. "And that’s why President Donald Trump has my endorsement to be our 47th President."

Britt went on to say that "results matter" and that the former president's track record "are clear for all to see."

"These past three years have felt like an eternity, but I’m sure you recall how much better off we were under the Trump Administration," she wrote.

Trump, the first major GOP leader to announce his candidacy, has now secured backing from every GOP member in Alabama's Congressional delegation.

The endorsements come as there are only a few GOP candidates left in the running — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley, businessman Vivek Ramaswamy, former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie and Trump.

Trump leads the GOP nomination race with the backing of a record 62% of Republican primary voters in a Fox News survey released last month.

So far, 16 senators and more than 80 House members have announced their support for Trump in 2024. Seven governors also support his bid for the presidency.