Trump picks former congressman Pete Hoekstra to be ambassador to Canada

President-elect Trump chose former ambassador and Rep. Pete Hoekstra for his pick for the U.S. ambassador to Canada.

"Pete is well-respected in the Great State of Michigan - A State we won sizably. He represented Michigan’s 2nd District in Congress for nearly 20 years, where he was also Chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, and was a great help to our Campaign as Chairman of the Michigan Republican Party," Trump wrote in a Wednesday evening release.

Trump said that Hoekstra would help the president-elect's "American First" agenda.

"In my Second Term, Pete will help me once again put AMERICA FIRST," he wrote. "He did an outstanding job as United States Ambassador to the Netherlands during our first four years, and I am confident that he will continue to represent our Country well in this new role. Thank you, Pete!"

Hoekstra was the U.S. ambassador to the Netherlands during Trump's first term.

Prior to his ambassadorship, he served 18 years in the U.S. House of Representatives, representing the 2nd District of Michigan, and served as chairman and ranking member of the House Intelligence Committee.

Trump's pick of Hoekstra on Wednesday came after he tapped former Acting Attorney General Matthew Whitaker to become U.S. ambassador to the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) in his new administration.