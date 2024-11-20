Expand / Collapse search
Trump picks former congressman Pete Hoekstra to be ambassador to Canada

The president-elect says the Michigan Republican will help the administration's "American First" agenda

Sarah Rumpf-Whitten By Sarah Rumpf-Whitten Fox News
President-elect Trump confident about achieving Cabinet confirmations Video

President-elect Trump confident about achieving Cabinet confirmations

Fox News chief White House correspondent Peter Doocy has more on the Trump transition as the president-elect blasts bad press about his Cabinet picks on 'Special Report.' 

President-elect Trump chose former ambassador and Rep. Pete Hoekstra for his pick for the U.S. ambassador to Canada.

"Pete is well-respected in the Great State of Michigan - A State we won sizably. He represented Michigan’s 2nd District in Congress for nearly 20 years, where he was also Chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, and was a great help to our Campaign as Chairman of the Michigan Republican Party," Trump wrote in a Wednesday evening release.

Trump said that Hoekstra would help the president-elect's "American First" agenda.

"In my Second Term, Pete will help me once again put AMERICA FIRST," he wrote. "He did an outstanding job as United States Ambassador to the Netherlands during our first four years, and I am confident that he will continue to represent our Country well in this new role. Thank you, Pete!"

Pete Hoekstra

Chairman of the Michigan Republican Party Pete Hoekstra speaks before Republican vice presidential nominee JD Vance was scheduled to speak during a campaign stop in Flint, Mich., Nov. 4. (Reuters/Rebecca Cook)

Hoekstra was the U.S. ambassador to the Netherlands during Trump's first term. 

Prior to his ambassadorship, he served 18 years in the U.S. House of Representatives, representing the 2nd District of Michigan, and served as chairman and ranking member of the House Intelligence Committee. 

Election 2024 Republicans Michigan

Former Rep. Pete Hoekstra, R-Mich., has been picked to be the U.S. ambassador to Canada. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Trump's pick of Hoekstra on Wednesday came after he tapped former Acting Attorney General Matthew Whitaker to become U.S. ambassador to the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) in his new administration. 

Trump described Whitaker, who is from Iowa, as "a strong warrior and loyal Patriot, who will ensure the United States' interests are advanced and defended." 

