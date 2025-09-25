Expand / Collapse search
Donald Trump

Trump blasts Rep. Jasmine Crockett as ‘low IQ,’ jokes Somalia should ‘take back’ Ilhan Omar

President's comments target progressive Democrats during Oval Office signing event

Jasmine Baehr By Jasmine Baehr Fox News
Trump slams Rep. Jasmine Crockett as 'low IQ’ during Oval Office EO signing Video

Trump slams Rep. Jasmine Crockett as 'low IQ’ during Oval Office EO signing

President Donald Trump went off script at the Oval Office while signing executive orders, mocking Rep. Jasmine Crockett, D- Texas, and Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn. (Credit: Pool)

President Donald Trump, while signing executive orders in the Oval Office Thursday, went off-script to criticize Rep. Jasmine Crockett, D-Texas, calling her "a very low IQ person" and questioning her role in Congress.

"Recently, Jasmine Crockett. Yes, yes, I remember what I said. Is she any relation to the late, great Davy Crockett? I don’t think so," Trump told assembled reporters. 

"Let me tell you before you even ask. She’s a very low IQ person. I mean, if we ever had to pass an aptitude test, that’s the one [who] should take one. … This is a low IQ person who I can’t even believe is a congressperson," he said.

JASMINE CROCKETT DISPARAGES MAGA VOTERS, TRUMP AS 'MOST UNPATRIOTIC PEOPLE'

President Trump called Crockett 'low IQ' and suggested Omar be 'taken back' to Somalia

President Donald Trump speaks Thursday in the Oval Office of the White House, where he signed executive orders, including approving a partial sale of TikTok’s U.S. operations. (Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)

"Between her and Ilhan Omar [D-Minn.]… and, you know, I met the head of Somalia. Did you know that? And I suggested that maybe he’d like to take her back. And he said, ‘I don’t want her,’" Trump said.

The president’s comments came as he addressed reporters during a proclamation and executive order signing, where his remarks shifted from the day’s policy agenda to sharp critiques of Democrat lawmakers.

Trump grouped Crockett with Omar, reviving criticism he has often directed at members of the so-called progressive "Squad."

His anecdote about suggesting to Somalia’s leader that Omar, who was born in Mogadishu, be "taken back" drew laughter from some in the room.

TRUMP LASHES OUT AT CROCKETT, RENEWS CALL FOR COGNITIVE TEST

Jasmine Crockett of Texas

Rep. Jasmine Crockett was mocked as "low IQ" by President Trump in the Oval Office on Thursday. (Getty Images)

Crockett, a freshman Democrat from Texas, has quickly gained visibility for her combative style during House hearings and for her clashes with Republicans. 

Omar, meanwhile, has long been a target of Trump’s criticism over her pro-Palestinian views and outspoken progressive agenda.

Rep. Ilhan Omar speaks

President Trump suggested Ilhan Omar be "taken back" to Somalia during off-the-cuff remarks Thursday. (Renee Jones Schneider/Star Tribune via Getty Images)

President Trump's remarks are likely to energize his base, who see his plain-spoken approach as a refreshing break from Washington norms.

The White House, Crockett and Omar did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's requests for comment.

Jasmine Baehr is a Breaking News Writer for Fox News Digital, where she covers politics, the military, faith and culture.

