Trump blasts Rep. Jasmine Crockett as ‘low IQ,’ jokes Somalia should ‘take back’ Ilhan Omar

President Donald Trump, while signing executive orders in the Oval Office Thursday, went off-script to criticize Rep. Jasmine Crockett, D-Texas, calling her "a very low IQ person" and questioning her role in Congress.

"Recently, Jasmine Crockett. Yes, yes, I remember what I said. Is she any relation to the late, great Davy Crockett? I don’t think so," Trump told assembled reporters.

"Let me tell you before you even ask. She’s a very low IQ person. I mean, if we ever had to pass an aptitude test, that’s the one [who] should take one. … This is a low IQ person who I can’t even believe is a congressperson," he said.

"Between her and Ilhan Omar [D-Minn.]… and, you know, I met the head of Somalia. Did you know that? And I suggested that maybe he’d like to take her back. And he said, ‘I don’t want her,’" Trump said.

The president’s comments came as he addressed reporters during a proclamation and executive order signing, where his remarks shifted from the day’s policy agenda to sharp critiques of Democrat lawmakers.

Trump grouped Crockett with Omar, reviving criticism he has often directed at members of the so-called progressive "Squad."

His anecdote about suggesting to Somalia’s leader that Omar, who was born in Mogadishu, be "taken back" drew laughter from some in the room.

Crockett, a freshman Democrat from Texas, has quickly gained visibility for her combative style during House hearings and for her clashes with Republicans.

Omar, meanwhile, has long been a target of Trump’s criticism over her pro-Palestinian views and outspoken progressive agenda.

The White House, Crockett and Omar did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's requests for comment.