Trump nominates seasoned military leaders to head vital global commands

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth announced Wednesday that President Donald Trump had nominated two high-ranking military officials to lead the U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) and U.S. African Command (AFRICOM).

Trump nominated Navy Vice Adm. Charles B. Cooper II to be promoted to admiral and be assigned as commander of CENTCOM at MacDill Air Force Base in Florida.

The president also nominated Air Force Lt. Gen. Dagvin R.M. Anderson to be promoted to general and assigned as commander of AFRICOM in Stuttgart, Germany.

According to the CENTCOM website, Vice Adm. Cooper built a career as a surface warfare officer, in which he served on guided-missile cruisers, guided-missile destroyers, aircraft carriers and amphibious assault ships.

From land, he served in several executive, military assistant and special assistant roles for the White House, the Office of the Secretary of Defense, AFRICOM and the U.S. Pacific Fleet headquarters.

Cooper has also served as the principal U.S. Advisor to the Interior Minister of Afghanistan and Director of Surface Warfare Officer assignments.

Lt. Gen. Anderson currently serves as the director for Joint Force Development, Joint Staff at the Pentagon in Washington, D.C.

He has flown the KC-135R, MC-130E, and U-28A operationally across the globe. Anderson’s career also includes commanding a special operations squadron, expeditionary squadron, operations group, special operations wing, and Special Operations Command, Africa.