Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Trump Transition

Trump picks Dr. Janette Nesheiwat as nation's next surgeon general

Trump said that Dr. Nesheiwat is a 'fierce advocate' for public health

Sarah Rumpf-Whitten By Sarah Rumpf-Whitten Fox News
Published | Updated
close
Dr. Janette Nesheiwat chosen by Trump as surgeon general Video

Dr. Janette Nesheiwat chosen by Trump as surgeon general

Fox News host Laura Ingraham and senior medical analyst Dr. Marc Siegel weigh in on President-elect Donald Trump's nomination of Dr. Janette Nesheiwat as surgeon general.

President-elect Trump has nominated Dr. Janette Nesheiwat as surgeon general.

In a statement on Friday evening, Trump said that Dr. Nesheiwat is a "fierce advocate and strong communicator for preventative medicine and public health."

GET TO KNOW DONALD TRUMP'S CABINET: WHO HAS THE PRESIDENT-ELECT PICKED SO FAR?

Dr. Janette Nesheiwat at the 2018 CHARM Back To School Bash in Nashville, Tenn.

Dr. Janette Nesheiwat at the 2018 CHARM Back To School Bash in Nashville, Tenn. (Terry Wyatt/Getty Images)

"I am proud to announce that Dr. Janette Nesheiwat will be the Nation’s Doctor as the United States Surgeon General. Dr. Nesheiwat is a double board-certified Medical Doctor with an unwavering commitment to saving and treating thousands of American lives," he said.

Nesheiwat is a former Fox News medical contributor.  

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

"Dr. Nesheiwat is a fierce advocate and strong communicator for preventive medicine and public health," he said. "She is committed to ensuring that Americans have access to affordable, quality healthcare, and believes in empowering individuals to take charge of their health to live longer, healthier lives."

Sarah Rumpf-Whitten is a breaking news writer for Fox News Digital and Fox Business. 

Story tips and ideas can be sent to sarah.rumpf@fox.com and on X: @s_rumpfwhitten.

More from Politics