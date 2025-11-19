Trump says officials who pushed climate change doomsday policies should be investigated: ‘Rewarded failure’

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

President Donald Trump said Wednesday that officials who pushed radical climate change policies should be immediately investigated.

While speaking at the U.S.-Saudi Investment Forum in Washington, D.C., Trump said that the American people rejected "failed" far-left models, including regulation aimed at curbing climate change.

The event, which was held at the Kennedy Center, aims to bring together "visionaries, leaders, and changemakers shaping the future of global investment," according to its website. Speakers include Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, NVIDIA founder and CEO Jensen Huang, Pfizer Chairman and CEO Dr. Albert Bourla and several other heavy hitters.

Trump went through climate activists' change in terminology, noting that what is now called "climate change" was once called "global warming."

'WEB OF DARK MONEY' TIED TO OBAMA, DEMS FUELS GREEN OPPOSITION TO CRUCIAL TRUMP ENERGY PLAN

"Perfect words, 'climate change.' They're covered if it rains, if it snows, if it's warm, it's climate change, 'it's destroying the world'," Trump said. He later remarked, "It's a little conspiracy out there. We have to investigate them immediately. They probably are being investigated."

"Their policies punish success, rewarded failure and produced disaster, including the worst inflation in our country's history," Trump added.

While it was not immediately clear who Trump was referencing when he called for an investigation, he has spoken out against the Green New Deal, which he calls the "Green New Scam."

SAUDI CROWN PRINCE BIN SALMAN HIKES COMMITTED US INVESTMENT TO NEARLY $1T

Trump issued a proclamation declaring October "National Energy Dominance Month." In his proclamation, Trump lamented the Biden administration's "war on American energy," saying that "the Green New Scam shuttered dozens of coal plants leaving our power grid vulnerable, halted mining productions, and shipped our energy jobs from Texas to Tehran, from the Midwest to Moscow, and from Baton Rouge to Beijing."

Additionally, on Earth Day, the White House declared that, "Unlike the previous administration, which wasted billions of taxpayer dollars on virtue signaling and ineffective grifts, the Trump Administration’s policies are rooted in the belief that Americans are the best stewards of our vast natural resources — no 'Green New Scam' required."

The White House article listed Trump's environment-related policies, such as the promotion of U.S. energy dominance, his support for forest management and his actions to protect public lands.

During his remarks on Wednesday, Trump declared that, under his administration, "America is back and America is open for business. And America is actually stronger than it's ever been before."

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

On Tuesday, MBS committed his country to increasing its planned investment in the U.S. economy to nearly $1 trillion over the next year. Trump welcomed the investment, saying it was "great."

"You know, that's great. I appreciate that. That's great. We're doing numbers that nobody's ever done. And in all fairness, if you didn't see potential in the U.S, you wouldn't be doing it," Trump said.

"Definitely," MBS replied.

Fox News Digital's Anders Hagstrom contributed to this report.