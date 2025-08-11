Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Media

Trump says he'll know 'in the first two minutes' if Ukraine peace deal is possible with Putin

President plans Alaska meeting with Putin as Zelenskyy refuses to participate in peace talks

Howard Kurtz By Howard Kurtz Fox News
close
Tammy Bruce: Putin peace talks 'wouldn't be possible without Trump' Video

Tammy Bruce: Putin peace talks 'wouldn't be possible without Trump'

State Department spokesperson Tammy Bruce joins 'MediaBuzz' to weigh in on President Donald Trump's push for peace in Ukraine and Gaza.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Tammy Bruce, the State Department spokeswoman, told me in an interview that the president is strategically positioned to stop the fighting in Ukraine.

"The point is that the killing has to end," she said on "Media Buzz." "And if there’s anybody who can confront and deal with and manage Putin, it is Donald Trump."

ZELENSKYY URGES DIRECT TALKS WITH PUTIN AS TRUMP SETS PEACE DEADLINE

But what if it’s Putin who’s managing Trump? And how can there be any kind of settlement when Volodymyr Zelenskyy is refusing to participate, saying the Kremlin dictator is trying to deceive America?

Trump addressed this yesterday, at his news conference on the feds taking over the D.C. police department–and let’s just say he made a point of lowering expectations.

Donald Trump Vladimir Putin Shake Hands 2018

President Donald Trump, left, and Russian President Vladimir Putin shake hands at the beginning of a meeting at the Presidential Palace in Helsinki, Finland, July 16, 2018. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais, File)

One thing that’s impossible to ignore is that whenever Trump threatens sanctions against Moscow, he finds a way to avoid following through. Remember the 50-day deadline? And then the 10-day deadline?

Putin has been diplomatically isolated since his illegal invasion of Ukraine, which has featured the deliberate killing of civilians. 
By inviting him to Alaska–which America bought from Russia in 1867 and is no longer deemed "Seward’s Folly" – Trump is granting Putin respect as a legitimate world leader, not a pariah.

Putin’s plan all along has been to make gains on the battlefield and then hold onto all or most of that land in any settlement. That’s why he’s continued to intensively bomb Ukraine, killing more civilians, even amid the chatter about peace.

Zelenskyy says he can’t cede any land because that would violate the country’s constitution. It would also create a political firestorm at home. But a recent poll says 38 percent of Ukrainians are willing to give up some territory to end the war.

TRUMP BLASTS ZELENSKYY FOR CONSTITUTIONAL OBJECTION TO 'LAND SWAPPING' IN UKRAINE WAR

Trump has talked about "some swapping of territories," but Ukraine doesn’t have much to swap. The country took over 500 square miles in a surprise attack in the Russian area of Kursk, but that has dwindled to just four square miles and came at the cost of significant casualties.

So this could be a repeat of what happened when Russia seized Crimea in 2014. The world was outraged, and then everything went back to normal.

As for Putin, Trump told reporters yesterday, "I’d have a great call with him and then missiles would be lobbed into Kyiv."
"I’m going to be telling him to end this war."

"I get along with Zelenskyy but I disagree with what he’s done."

  • Volodymyr Zelenskyy
    Image 1 of 2

    President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy holds a news conference in Kyiv, Ukraine, on May 13, 2025.  (Ukrinform/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

  • Zelenskyy visits with Ukrainian troops on frontlines in Bakhmut
    Image 2 of 2

    In this photo provided by the Ukrainian Presidential Press Office, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, right, awards a serviceman at the site of the heaviest battles with the Russian invaders in Bakhmut, Ukraine, Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022. (Ukrainian Presidential Press Office via AP)

The president said he’ll try to get some territory back "for the good of Ukraine."

"Probably in the first two minutes, I’ll know whether a deal can be made."

If not, "I may leave and say good luck."

Now you might question why Trump is granting Putin an audience on U.S. soil without any previous understanding. The president believes in face-to-face negotiating but it doesn’t always work. For all the love letters between him and Kim Jong-un, North Korea never budged on its nuclear program.

Trump said of Putin and Zelenskyy, "Ultimately I’m going to put the two of them in a room." Well, maybe.

Even if Zelenskyy goes to Alaska, or a later meeting with Putin, he’s not going to agree to rewarding Russia for its military aggressiveness, giving land "to the occupier," as he put it.. Trump may blame Zelenskyy as the fall guy, but that doesn’t get us any closer to peace.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Besides, Zelenskyy would understandably want security guarantees. Otherwise, Putin could use a cease-fire to allow his forces to rest and recuperate, then attack again in six months or a year–a replay of the post-Crimea strategy.
So much for settling the war in 24 hours.

It’s a bloody, frustrating, complicated war that has resulted in huge casualties for both sides. But it all stems from an illegal invasion by a dictator who insists that Ukraine has no right to exist.

Howard Kurtz is the host of FOX News Channel's MediaBuzz (Sundays 11 AM-12PM/ET). Based in Washington, D.C., he joined the network in 2013 and regularly appears on Special Report with Bret Baier and The Story with Martha MacCallum among other programs.

More from Politics