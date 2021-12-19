Trump calls McConnell 'disaster,' says GOP needs new leadership

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former President Donald Trump said Sunday that Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell is a "disaster" and that the Republican Party is desperately in need of new leadership.

During an appearance on Fox News’ "Sunday Morning Futures" from his Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Fla., Trump told host Maria Bartiromo that McConnell made a mistake by allowing President Biden's bipartisan infrastructure law to pass in the Senate.

"I call it un-frastructure, not infrastructure. It's only 9% infrastructure," the former president said.

"There was no way that should have been passed. It should have been 100% for infrastructure," he continued. "So what’s happening is, we had a thing called the debt ceiling, and he could have used that to win everything, and he chose not to."

"Mitch McConnell’s a disaster. The Republicans have to get a new leader," he said.

Trump added that Congress does not need any more "Mitch McConnell-type guys" and that voters should elect "tougher people" to represent conservatives in the 2022 midterms.