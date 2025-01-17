Trump likely to avoid inaugural crowd size controversy with swearing-in moved indoors

Debates over President-elect Trump's inaugural crowd size notably generated controversy back in 2017, with the White House insisting the media underreported Trump's numbers.

With his swearing-in now being moved indoors because of harsh winter weather, Trump is likely to avoid any questions about attendance this time around.

Fox News on Friday learned that Trump's inauguration would be moved indoors because of icy temperatures forecast for Washington, D.C. on Monday. Trump announced that he had ordered his inaugural address and other ceremonial prayers and speeches be held in the United States Capitol Rotunda to protect people from harm.

"The weather forecast for Washington, D.C., with the windchill factor, could take temperatures into severe record lows," Trump posted on Truth Social.

"There is an Arctic blast sweeping the Country. I don’t want to see people hurt, or injured, in any way. It is dangerous conditions for the tens of thousands of Law Enforcement, First Responders, Police K9s and even horses, and hundreds of thousands of supporters that will be outside for many hours on the 20th (In any event, if you decide to come, dress warmly!)," he continued.

Trump also said the Capital One Arena will be open Monday for live viewing of his inauguration "and to host the Presidential Parade."

"I will join the crowd at Capital One, after my Swearing in," Trump wrote.

The Inaugural Committee confirmed Trump's statements, saying the ceremony would be moved inside the U.S. Capitol to the Rotunda, a committee spokesperson said.

With attendees no longer being able to gather outside in the cold, any photo op for Trump and a record crowd is likely out of the picture, and so is any chance for people to dispute Trump's claimed crowd size like in 2017.

Former White House press secretary Sean Spicer lambasted the press shortly after Trump's first inauguration, accusing media outlets of inaccurate reporting on the crowd size.

The day after the inauguration, Spicer said "photographs of the inaugural proceedings were intentionally framed in a way, in one particular tweet, to minimize the enormous support that had gathered on the National Mall."

He also said at the time that "Inaccurate numbers involving crowd size were also tweeted. No one had numbers, because the National Park Service, which controls the National Mall, does not put any out."

"These attempts to lessen the enthusiasm of the inauguration are shameful and wrong," Spicer said.

The Washington Post reported at the time that Trump had called the acting director of the National Park Service on his first day in office to dispute the photos circulating online of his inaugural crowd size.

President Biden also faced crowd-size barriers during his inauguration in 2021 due to coronavirus restrictions in place. His ceremony was sparsely attended and included former presidents and first ladies. Attendees wore face masks and many failed to abide by social distancing guidelines, with several seen high-fiving and hugging.

The last inauguration ceremony to be moved indoors was President Ronald Reagan's second inauguration in January 1985. Reagan took the oath of office at the White House the day before the ceremony, while public events the following day were held inside due to temperatures hitting 7 degrees with a windchill of -40.

