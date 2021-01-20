Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Inauguration
Published

Social distancing guidelines flouted at Biden inauguration

High-profile figures did not always stay six feet apart from each other

By Ronn Blitzer | Fox News
close
Fox News GoVideo

Fox News Go

The ceremony for the inauguration of President Biden was sparsely attended due to concerns over coronavirus, but the notable figures who were there did not always appear to follow social distancing guidelines.

While attendees, including former presidents and first ladies, wore face masks, they did not always stay six feet apart and in a number of cases were seen high-fiving, hugging or otherwise in close contact.

BIDEN TO MANDATE MASK-WEARING ON FEDERAL LAND IN EXECUTIVE ORDER

  • Image 1 of 4

    Sen. Elizabeth Warren, left, D-Mass., Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, center. D-N.Y., and Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., wait before President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration, Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021, at the U.S. Capitol in Washington.(Saul Loeb/Pool Photo via AP)

  • Image 2 of 4

    House Majority Whip James Clyburn of South Carolina, and former President George Bush, take a selfie before the 59th Presidential Inauguration at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021.(AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, Pool)

  • Image 3 of 4

    President-elect Joe Biden greets Lady Gaga during the 59th Presidential Inauguration at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, Pool)

  • Image 4 of 4

    President Joe Biden talks with former President George Bush and former first lady Laura Bush and former President Bill Clinton and former Sec. of State Hillary Clinton, after the 59th Presidential Inauguration at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, Po

President Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris were seen in close contact with each other and others. Biden has received a second COVID-19 vaccine dose, while Harris has received a first dose.

  • Image 1 of 3

    Vice President Kamala Harris bumps fists with President-elect Joe Biden after she was sworn in during the inauguration, Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021, at the U.S. Capitol in Washington. (Jonathan Ernst/Pool Photo via AP)

  • Image 2 of 3

    President-elect Kamala Harris and her husband Doug Emhoff, arrive and are greeted by former President Barack Obama and Michelle Obama, before the 59th Presidential Inauguration at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021.(AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, Pool)

  • Image 3 of 3

    Country singer Garth Brooks shakes hands with President Joe Biden during the 59th Presidential Inauguration at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, Pool)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Former President Donald Trump was criticized after an event at the White House Rose Garden announcing the nomination of Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett, although that event lacked spacing between seats and many in attendance lacked face masks. Several officials, including Trump, tested positive for COVID-19 after that event.

2020 Presidential Election