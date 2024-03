Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge. Please enter a valid email address.

Former President Trump is leading President Biden in Michigan, and the pair are neck and neck in Pennsylvania as the 2024 presidential general election campaign begins, according to a CNN-SSRS poll.

Trump boasts an eight percentage-point lead over Biden in the Great Lakes State, with key support coming from younger and independent voters.

Pollsters found among registered voters, Trump maintains 50% support compared to Biden's 42% in Michigan, where Trump won in 2016 but lost in 2020.

Women were split evenly between the two candidates, while Trump leads among independent and younger voters, the poll found.

Trump beat Biden 52% to 37% among voters aged 45 and younger. He also beat Biden 47% to 37% among independent voters.

Biden maintains a 21 percentage-point lead among voters of color, according to the poll.

However, Trump's lead does not come with abundant enthusiasm. Less than half of voters (46%) expressed satisfaction with their choice of candidates.

The statistic is higher among Republicans, with 65% expressing satisfaction in the choice of presumptive nominees.

Michigan, a blue state from 1992 to 2012, swung for Trump in the 2016 election that clinched him the Oval Office.

It swung back to blue and helped put Biden into office in 2020, distinguishing it as a major swing state for candidates heading into 2024.

Pennsylvania voters were far more divided between the two candidates, with an even 46-46% split.

Similar to Michigan, 47% of Pennsylvanians expressed dissatisfaction with the choice of candidates.

The CNN poll gathered responses from 1,097 registered voters in Michigan via online responses and telephone. SSRS conducted the poll from Mar. 13 to Mar. 18 and has a sampling error of plus or minus 3.6 percentage points.

The Pennsylvania poll surveyed 1,132 registered voters in the same time period. It has a margin of error of plus or minus 3.8 percentage points.