Trump files latest lawsuit in Georgia challenging election result

President Trump and a Georgia Republican voter filed the latest lawsuit Friday challenging last month's election result, alleging demonstrable incidents where Georgia's election laws were violated "thousands" of times.

"Due to significant systemic misconduct, fraud, and other irregularities occurring during the election process, many thousands of illegal votes were cast, counted, and included in the tabulations from the Contested Election for the Office of the President of the United States, thereby creating substantial doubt regarding the results of that election," the lawsuit says.

Trump and the Republican voter also allege that Fulton County election officials lied to Republican poll watchers at 10 p.m. on Election Day, telling them that they were done working for the day.

"After Fulton County Elections Officials lied and defrauded the Republican poll watchers and members of the press, whereby in reasonable reliance the Republican poll watchers and members of the press left the State Farm Arena (where they had been observing the ballots being processed), without public transparency Fulton County Elections Officials continued to process, handle, and transfer many thousands of ballots," the lawsuit says.

Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger's office told Fox News earlier Friday that video of the alleged incident does not show election fraud and ballots were kept in the appropriate bins.

Republican Gabriel Sterling, the voting system implementation manager for Georgia, tweeted Friday that the secretary of state's election investigators watched all of the video and concluded it "shows normal ballot processing."

"If you look at the video tape, the work you see is the work you would expect, which is you take the sealed suitcase looking things in, you place the ballots on the scanner in manageable batches and you scan them," Sterling told the news outlet Lead Stories Thursday.

Frances Watson, chief investigator for the Georgia secretary of state, told Lead Stories Thursday that no one told Republican poll watchers to leave.

"Nobody told them to stay. Nobody told them to leave," she told the news outlet. "Nobody gave them any advice on what they should do. And It was still open for them or the public to come back in to view at whatever time they wanted to, as long as they were still working."

Lawmakers and conservative pundits have seized on the video as evidence of misconduct. Rep. Jody Hice, R-Ga., called it "explosive fraud" on Thursday.

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp called for a signature audit on "The Ingraham Angle" Thursday night, but only the secretary of state can make that call.

Biden won Georgia by a 12,670-vote margin, according to the Secretary of State.

