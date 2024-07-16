Trump Jr. wants 'veto power over the RINOs,' praises Vance to keep MAGA movement going 'for generations'

EXCLUSIVE: Milwaukee, Wis.— Donald Trump Jr. does not want a role in his father’s administration if the former president is re-elected in November, but he does want "veto power over the RINOs" – an acronym to describe establishment-leaning "Republicans in name only" – and to be able to "stop the bad guys" from getting into positions of power, he told Fox News Digital.

Trump Jr. said he is also excited that Republican Ohio Sen. JD Vance, his father’s newly named running mate, potentially can "keep this movement going for generations to come."

Trump Jr. spoke exclusively with Fox News Digital on Tuesday afternoon. Trump’s eldest son is set to appear on "Hannity" on Tuesday night.

Trump Jr. championed Vance on his father's ticket because Vance is "an incredible America First patriot."

"I think he is someone who truly believes in that mission — he is not a Washington D.C. neocon warmonger, and I think that is so critical," he told Fox News Digital. "I love having a young, articulate, energetic guy as someone who can help also keep this movement going for generations to come — I think that is so fundamental and so important."

Trump Jr. said he trusts Vance as "a business guy, a politician, and as someone who is probably one of the most articulate fighters against the insanity over on the other side."

"He does a better job in hostile media territory than most of our best guys do," he said. "I think it is just so critical for the movement going forward and I think he’s going to do a great job as vice president."

Trump Jr. did not have a formal role in his father’s first administration, unlike his sister, Ivanka Trump, who served as a senior adviser.

When asked if he plans to have a role in a potential second Trump administration, Trump told Fox News Digital: "No."

"I don’t want a role in an administration — I don’t want to do that," he said. "The only role I want is to put our people in other positions of power. I just want to stop the bad guys from ever getting in those positions of power. That’s the only thing I want."

He added: "I want to veto the RINOs. I want to have a veto power over the RINOs. That’s all I’m asking for."

Trump Jr. said he is "excited" for a potential second Trump administration.

"I’m excited to this. This time, we go in, we actually know what we’re doing. We know who the snakes are. We know how to deal with the bad guys," he said. "I think we can get up and running so quickly, and I think everyone else understands that too — which is why, I think, they have so aggressively tried prosecuting my father and going after him and attacking him and trying to bankrupt him. And if that doesn’t work, they try to jail him."

When asked about the dismissal of Special Counsel Jack Smith’s classified records case against President Trump; the Supreme Court ruling on presidential immunity — which was a positive for the former president; the delay in his sentencing in New York v. Trump; and the pause in the Georgia election case, Trump Jr. told Fox News Digital: "We can't stop winning."

He said he thinks Democrats "fear" Trump’s knowledge of Washington and experience from his first term.

"They fear that he comes in with knowledge and that experience, and that he can be an even more effective leader than he was the first time around — and I thought he was pretty darn effective," he said.

When asked to reflect on the assassination attempt against his father at a rally in Butler, Pa. on Saturday, Trump Jr. said his father "is doing great."

"He’s vibrant, obviously a very heavy and somber moment, but when I walk around the floor here, I see unity like I’ve never seen before," he said. "I see great people that understand the gravity of the situation, but also understand what’s going on and what’s happening in our country and they are really ready to be involved and to bring that back."