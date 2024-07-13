GOP prays for Trump after apparent shots fired, former president rushed off stage

Republicans rushed to offer support to former President Trump after possible gun shots were heard during a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania and Trump was escorted off the stage by Secret Service with apparent blood on his face.

"Kelly and I are praying for President Trump and all the attendees of the campaign rally today in Pennsylvania, and we send our gratitude to the law enforcement who responded at the scene," said House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La. in a post on X responding to the incident.

Johnson said he was "briefed by law enforcement and am continuing to monitor the developments."

"This horrific act of political violence at a peaceful campaign rally has no place in this country and should be unanimously and forcefully condemned," he continued.

"Tonight, all Americans are grateful that President Trump appears to be fine after a despicable attack on a peaceful rally," said Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., on X. "Violence has no place in our politics. We appreciate the swift work of the Secret Service and other law enforcement."

Senate Republican Whip John Thune, R-S.D., reacted on X, writing, "Kimberley and I are praying for the safety of President Trump and everyone who attended the rally in Pennsylvania, and I’m carefully monitoring the situation."

Senate Republican conference chairman John Barrasso also shared that he was praying for Trump, as well as "everyone at the rally today in Pennsylvania."

"God protected President Trump," Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., wrote on X, including a photo of Trump with his fist in the air as Secret Service agents began to escort him off the stage. Trump had a red substance on his face, which appeared to be blood.

House Majority Leader Steve Scalise, R-La., who was shot and injured in 2017 during practice for the congressional baseball game, wrote on X, "Praying for President Donald Trump. There is never any place for political violence."

"Jacquie and I are praying for President Trump and all of the attendees at today’s rally. President Trump is a proven warrior who has overcome adversity time and time again. He will rise above this horrifying situation stronger than ever," said House Majority Whip Tom Emmer, R-Minn., in a post following the news.

Gov. Kristi Noem, R-S.D., condemned the apparent shots, saying "These people are evil. Thank God for Donald J. Trump."

She encouraged all to "pray for Donald J. Trump. Pray for the United States of America."

"He’s the toughest man I’ve ever met. Nobody’s been through what he’s been through. May swift justice be brought against his evil attacker," Noem added.

".@CaseyDeSantis and I are praying for Donald Trump and his family," wrote Gov. Ron DeSantis, R-Fla., in his own response.

Former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley warned, "This should horrify every freedom loving American. Violence against presidential candidates must never be normalized."

"We are lifting up Donald Trump, the entire Trump family, and all in attendance in prayer," she wrote.