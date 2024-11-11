Expand / Collapse search
Energy

Trump to install 'energy czar' to dismantle Biden climate rules: report

President-elect Donald Trump's transition team reportedly drafted a series of executive actions to roll back Biden-era regulations

By Alec Schemmel Fox News
Published
President-elect Donald Trump reportedly plans to install an "energy czar" to scale back energy and climate regulations implemented under the Biden administration.

Six sources familiar with Trump's transition team told the New York Times that a series of executive orders and presidential proclamations have been drafted related to climate and energy, aimed at rolling back Biden-era clean energy regulations that some critics argue have hurt the economy. 

Other plans Trump and his transition team are reportedly discussing include installing an "energy czar" to help cut regulations on domestic energy production and potentially moving the Environmental Protection Agency's (EPA) headquarters outside of Washington, D.C.

"The American people re-elected President Trump by a resounding margin giving him a mandate to implement the promises he made on the campaign trail," Trump-Vance transition spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt told Fox News Digital when asked to confirm the details about Trump's reported plans. "He will deliver."

President-elect Donald Trump, left, reportedly plans to install an "energy czar" to scale back energy and climate regulations implemented under the Biden administration.

President-elect Donald Trump, left, reportedly plans to install an "energy czar" to scale back energy and climate regulations implemented under the Biden administration. (Getty Images)

News of the policy plans from Trump and his transition team comes amid speculation over who will staff his various agencies, including those governing environmental policies. The Times suggested that former Republican presidential candidate and North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum was being floated as a potential candidate to be Trump's "energy czar." The outlet also pointed to Dan Brouillette, who served as Trump's energy secretary during his first tenure as president. 

US TO TIGHTEN RESTRICTIONS ON ENERGY DEVELOPMENT TO PROTECT STRUGGLING SAGE GROUSE

Burgum on stage with Trump

North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum, right, speaks during a campaign event with then-former President Donald Trump in Laconia, New Hampshire, on Monday, Jan. 22, 2024. (Al Drago/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

"President-elect Trump will begin making decisions on who will serve in his second administration soon," Leavitt told the Times when it reached out to confirm details about the new post. "Those decisions will be announced when they are made."

Besides plans to install an "energy czar" and potentially move the EPA's headquarters out of Washington, the potential executive actions reportedly drafted by Trump's transition team would pull the U.S. out of the Paris Climate Agreement, expand drilling and mining on federal lands, and would loosen regulations around fossil fuel pollution.

BIDEN-HARRIS EPA FUNDING ‘RADICAL, LEFT-LEANING’ ENVIRONMENTAL GROUPS CALLING TO END FOSSIL FUELS: REPORT

Nuclear energy plant

The twin smokestacks at the Stanton Energy Center, a coal-fired power plant, are seen in Orlando, Florida. (Paul Hennessy/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

Prior to the Times' report on Trump's potential energy policy plans, the president-elect said while running his campaign that he would peel back Biden administration regulations intended to cut carbon emissions, and has also said he would stymie green energy initiatives within Biden's signature climate legislation, the Inflation Reduction Act.

"The green agenda is an elitist agenda," Trump transition team co-chairman Howard Lutnick told Fox Business's Maria Bartiromo. "Who is the strongest? Where? The Ivy League on the East Coast. Right? They're the ones that are [pushing] climate change." 

Lutnick added that "real" Americans are "not talking climate change" but are focused on kitchen-table issues impacting their pocketbooks.

