Trump initially 'shocked' by indictment, then decided 'we have to fight now,' lawyer says

Former President Donald Trump was initially "shocked" after he was indicted by a Manhattan grand jury. But now, the 2024 GOP presidential candidate is ready to fight the charges, his attorney Joe Tacopina said Friday.

In an interview on NBC News' "Today," Tacopina said that Trump's legal team had "believed the rule of law would prevail," so the indictment came as a surprise. After recovering from the shock, Tacopina said Trump is "now in the posture that he's ready to fight this."

"He's ready to be combative on something that he believes is an injustice," he added.

In an unprecedented and historic development, Trump is the first former president in American history to be charged with a crime. The grand jury indictment is under seal, but two law enforcement sources told Fox News that the charges would be filed.

WHAT HAPPENS IF TRUMP IS ELECTED PRESIDENT WHILE UNDER INDICTMENT? ‘THIS IS UNCHARTED TERRITORY’

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg has been investigating Trump's alleged involvement in hush money payments to adult film actress Stormy Daniels in 2016, to keep her quiet ahead of that year’s presidential election over her claims she had sexual encounters years earlier with Trump. The former president denies sleeping with Daniels and denies falsifying business records to keep the payment concealed.

Bragg has also been investigating a $150,000 payment made to former Playboy model Karen McDougal.

On "Today," Tacopina clarified that these payments for "legal services" were "internal business records" that were not filed with the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) or Federal Election Commission (FEC).

TRUMP INDICTED AFTER MANHATTAN DA PROBE FOR HUSH MONEY PAYMENTS

"This was a personal resolution for a personal matter that would have been made irrespective of the campaign," Tacopina insisted. "So, with those facts together, there is no crime."

He added there is "zero" chance Trump will take a plea deal if the case proceeds to trial, and raised doubts that the case will even make it to trial given "substantial legal challenges that we have to confront before we get to that point."

Tacopina made similar comments about Trump on Fox News' "Hannity" Thursday night.

MIKE PENCE RESPONDS TO TRUMP INDICTMENT: IT'S AN ‘OUTRAGE’

"He's ready to fight. You know, he's the toughest guy I know. And he's — he was shocked, you know, because we really were — I was shocked. I mean, I've never been angry. My 32 years in this business, both as a prosecutor and defense attorney, I've never been more angry about a charge because today the rule of law in the United States of America died," the attorney said.

"It's dead," Fox News Host Sean Hannity remarked.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"It's dead," Tacopina agreed. "And it's something that I never thought I'd see. I have goosebumps even saying it because I don't feel good about saying it. You know, when you stretched the law to get someone you don't like or is a political opponent in this case, it's very hard to ever get that law to come back to its original shape."

Fox News' Paul Steinhauser and Andrew Murray contributed to this report.