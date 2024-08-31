Trump impersonates Elon Musk talking about rockets: ‘I’m doing a new stainless steel hub’

Former President Trump offered his impersonation of SpaceX and Tesla CEO Elon Musk at an event in Washington, D.C., this week, drawing laughter from a crowd as he pretended to be talking about the development of rockets.

Trump told an audience at the annual Moms for Liberty conference Thursday that Musk gave him a "tremendous endorsement" and described him as a "very different kind of a guy as he thinks [when] he talks."

"With Elon, it's like, 'well, you know, I'm doing a new stainless steel hub that can get us around the engines much quicker,’" Trump said. "’Because there's a problem with the type of engine going into space nowadays.'"

"’But in the end I think we can have a good hookup because of the new foils that are coming up,'" Trump joked.

"And I'm hearing everything that's going through his mind. But he is like, he's a super genius guy," Trump added.

The former president recently did a lengthy interview in mid-August with Musk on X and said Thursday that "I think we are going to do another one too."

"I'm a huge fan of his electric car, I think it's incredible, his car," Trump also said. "I think of he does and I'm a big fan of electric, but they don't go far and they are expensive."