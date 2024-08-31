Expand / Collapse search
Donald Trump

Trump impersonates Elon Musk talking about rockets: ‘I’m doing a new stainless steel hub’

Trump calls SpaceX, Tesla CEO a ‘super genius guy’ at Washington, D.C. event

Greg Norman
Published
Trump impersonates Elon Musk, draws laughter

Former President Trump offers his impersonation of SpaceX and Tesla CEO Elon Musk.

Former President Trump offered his impersonation of SpaceX and Tesla CEO Elon Musk at an event in Washington, D.C., this week, drawing laughter from a crowd as he pretended to be talking about the development of rockets. 

Trump told an audience at the annual Moms for Liberty conference Thursday that Musk gave him a "tremendous endorsement" and described him as a "very different kind of a guy as he thinks [when] he talks." 

"With Elon, it's like, 'well, you know, I'm doing a new stainless steel hub that can get us around the engines much quicker,’" Trump said. "’Because there's a problem with the type of engine going into space nowadays.'" 

"’But in the end I think we can have a good hookup because of the new foils that are coming up,'" Trump joked. 

TRUMP-MUSK INTERVIEW: 5 BIGGEST TAKEAWAYS FROM THE 2024 PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION TO THE US BORDER CRISIS 

Former President Trump gives his impersonation of SpaceX and Tesla CEO Elon Musk.

"And I'm hearing everything that's going through his mind. But he is like, he's a super genius guy," Trump added. 

ELON MUSK CALLS OUT HARRIS FOR OLD POST SAYING ILLEGAL IMMIGRANTS ARE NOT CRIMINALS 

Elon Musk speaks

Elon Musk, co-founder of Tesla and SpaceX and owner of X Holdings Corp., speaks at the Milken Institute's Global Conference at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in May in Beverly Hills, California. Musk and Trump recently participated in an interview on X. (Apu Gomes/Getty Images)

The former president recently did a lengthy interview in mid-August with Musk on X and said Thursday that "I think we are going to do another one too." 

Trump and Elon Musk

President Trump acknowledges Spacex founder Elon Musk after the successful launch of the SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket at the Kennedy Space Center on May 30, 2020 in Cape Canaveral, Florida. (Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

"I'm a huge fan of his electric car, I think it's incredible, his car," Trump also said. "I think of he does and I'm a big fan of electric, but they don't go far and they are expensive." 

