Elon Musk calls out VP Harris for old post saying illegal immigrants aren't criminals

Tesla founder and X owner Elon Musk called out the Vice President for a past post where she had argued illegal immigrants are not criminals.

Billionaire Elon Musk called out Vice President Kamala Harris on Thursday for a past comment where she argued illegal immigrants are not criminals.

Chaos at the southern border continues to be a key vulnerability for Harris’ campaign, to the point where liberal media outlets have tried to deny she served as President Biden’s border czar. At the same time, Harris has been criticized for being opaque about her platform and has been accused of flip-flopping on issues in order to appear moderate.

Musk shared a post that Harris made in April 2017, where she said, "An undocumented immigrant is not a criminal."

"Please note that this is an actual statement from Kamala," Musk added.

Musk went on to claim that allowing large numbers of migrants has been an electoral strategy for Democrats to gain voters.

"The US Democratic Party as a whole has a massive incentive to bring in and legalize illegal immigrants, as they vote overwhelmingly Democrat," he wrote in a following post. "No grand conspiracy theory is needed. The simple incentive of winning elections explains why they won’t even deport criminals who assault police officers on camera, because that would mean losing those votes."

Earlier in August, past comments from Kamala Harris' 2019 campaign website came to light, having linked to a study touting what it called the electoral benefits of not deporting some illegal immigrants, saying that the policy "could provide sizable contributions to the margin of victory in swing states."

Harris’ campaign has appeared to pivot in rhetoric when it comes to the border, taking a harder stance than her 2020 presidential campaign. Her campaign released new ads portraying the former California senator as tough on the border, showing images of the Trump-era border wall, the very same border wall she previously slammed as "un-American."

"Dreamers should not be pitted against their families or traded away like some commodity in exchange for a un-American, $25 billion wall," she wrote in 2018.

The Trump campaign has called out Harris’ campaign for trying to portray her as tough on the border.

"How much longer will the mainstream media allow Kamala Harris to hide and use staff to speak on her behalf?" Karoline Leavitt, national press secretary for the Trump campaign, said in a statement. "It’s DAY 37 of ZERO interviews and Kamala’s anonymous campaign sources are now claiming she supports President Trump’s border wall — this is a preposterous and false claim."

Fox News' Adam Shaw and Paul Steinhauser contributed to this report.