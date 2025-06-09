Trump huddles with military brass at Camp David amid violent immigration protests in Los Angeles

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

President Donald Trump huddled with military leaders and top Cabinet officials at Camp David on Sunday as the administration reviews all options for tamping down anti-immigration enforcement riots in Los Angeles.

"We’re going up to Camp David; we have meetings with various people about very major subjects," Trump told reporters Sunday evening before boarding Air Force One.

"We’ll be meeting with a lot of people, including generals, as you know, and admirals."

A White House official described the meeting as the first of "what will become a regular off-campus retreat of principals attended by the President and Vice President."

"They will meet on a number of issues and topics."

In addition to Vice President JD Vance, Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth joined in on the talks.

The meeting came as Trump and Hegseth consider whether to send in U.S. Marines to assist the National Guard in shutting down riots in Los Angeles. Activists are protesting the administration’s Immigrations and Customs Enforcement raids.

Trump has already deployed 2,000 National Guard troops to the city in an unusual arrangement that did not include sign-off from California’s Gov. Gavin Newsom. He left open the option to invoke the Insurrection Act and even send in the Marines.

The military is generally barred from carrying out domestic law enforcement duties, but the Insurrection Act allows the president to deploy the military to suppress rebellions.

Trump said he had directed his Cabinet officials "to take all such action necessary to liberate Los Angeles from the Migrant Invasion, and put an end to these Migrant riots."

Camp David has been the executive retreat in Catoctin Mountain Park in Maryland since President Franklin Delano Roosevelt.

However, the riots are not the only thing top of mind for White House crunch talks: trade negotiations with China kicked off on Monday and the president is feuding with billionaire and former top advisor Elon Musk. The Senate is weighing Trump’s signature spending legislation, the Big Beautiful Bill Act, and the White House is negotiating with Iran over its nuclear ambitions.

After the weekend retreat, the president will speak to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu amid ongoing hostage and ceasefire talks with Hamas.