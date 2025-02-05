Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended

Politics

Trump holding Oval Office meeting with Texas Gov. Abbott over 'securing the southern border'

Trump and Abbott to discuss 'immigration enforcement strategies' when they meet at the White House

Paul Steinhauser By Paul Steinhauser Fox News
Published
close
Hegseth and Homan visit the border: 'It's about time we secure our border' Video

Hegseth and Homan visit the border: 'It's about time we secure our border'

Trump administration officials vow to fulfill their mission to end the border crisis live from El Paso, Texas.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott meets at the White House on Wednesday with President Donald Trump to discuss their efforts to beef up security along America's southern border with Mexico.

"Governor Abbott is meeting with President Trump to discuss their continued partnership in securing the southern border and keeping Americans safe," Abbott press secretary Andrew Mahaleris told Fox News Digital when asked about the Oval Office get-together. 

Ahead of his meeting with Trump, the three-term conservative Lone Star State governor met with Tom Homan, the president's border czar.

TEXAS' ABBOTT MAKES MAJOR MOVE IN BORDER SECURITY BATTLE 

Abbott and Trump

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and former President Donald Trump attend a briefing with state officials and law enforcement at the Weslaco Department of Public Safety, before touring the U.S.-Mexico border wall on June 30, 2021, in Weslaco, Texas. (Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post via AP, Pool)

"Looking forward to meeting with President Trump today. Earlier this morning, I spoke with Tom Homan about immigration enforcement strategies. Today, and the coming days, should be great for Texas," Abbott wrote in a social media post.

It would be hard to find another governor who has done more to support, and help implement and endorse, Trump's hardline border security and immigration agenda.

Texas, under Abbott's leadership, has spent billions of dollars on border security the past couple of years under Operation Lone Star. And now the GOP-dominated legislature is proposing allocating an additional $6.5 million to implement Trump's border and immigration agenda.

Greg Abbott and Donald Trump

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott listens to former President Trump during a visit to an unfinished section of border wall, in Pharr, Texas, June 30, 2021. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

And this week, Abbott, in an unprecedented move, gave Texas National Guard soldiers the power to arrest undocumented immigrants in coordination with U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

Trump, speaking to an overflow crowd of supporters gathered at the U.S. Capitol for his inauguration last month, praised Abbott.

"He's doing a great job. He's doing a phenomenal job, but now you're going to have a partner that's going to work with you," Trump said.

Texas Gov. Abbott at the southern Border

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott at the U.S.-Mexico border. (Twitter/Greg Abbott)

And Abbott returned the compliment this past weekend, as he delivered his State of the State address.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"We have a president who will partner with Texas to deny illegal entry," Abbott said. "To support that mission, I have ordered Texas state agencies to assist the Trump administration with arresting, jailing and deporting illegal immigrants."

Paul Steinhauser is a politics reporter based in New Hampshire. 

More from Politics