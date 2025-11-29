Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Donald Trump

Trump highlights federal law granting presidential power to halt immigration as crackdown escalates

Truth Social post comes days after unveiling aggressive new immigration agenda

Sophia Compton By Sophia Compton Fox News
close
Trump tightens US immigration after DC shooting Video

Trump tightens US immigration after DC shooting

Fox News' Danamarie McNicholl and law professor John Yoo join 'Fox News Live' to break down the Trump administration's tighter immigration guidelines after two National Guard members were shot and former President Joe Biden's use of the autopen.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

President Trump on Saturday pointed to a federal law that grants the president broad authority to restrict immigration just days after unveiling a sweeping new immigration agenda

In a Truth Social post, Trump highlighted Section 212(f) of the Immigration and Nationality Act, which allows the president to "suspend the entry" of non-U.S. citizens whenever it is deemed "detrimental" to the national interest.

"Whenever the President finds that the entry of any aliens or of any class of aliens into the United States would be detrimental to the interests of the United States, he may by proclamation, and for such period as he shall deem necessary, suspend the entry of all aliens or any class of aliens as immigrants or nonimmigrants, or impose on the entry of aliens any restrictions he may deem to be appropriate," Trump wrote, quoting the law.

CHICAGO PUBLIC SCHOOLS POLICY ALLOWS UNLIMITED ABSENCES FOR ILLEGAL ALIEN CHILDREN AMID ICE OPERATIONS

President Trump during Oval Office meeting

President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting in the Oval Office of the White House.   (Brendan Smialowski/AFP/Getty Images)

THEIR PLAN WAS A FLOOD OF ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION. OUR ANSWER IS AN IMMIGRATION MORATORIUM

The president posted amid intensifying immigration actions by his administration after the shooting of two National Guard members in Washington, D.C., Wednesday.

On Thursday, Trump vowed to halt immigration from "Third World countries," reverse Biden-era admissions and remove foreign nationals he considers public threats, security risks or "non-compatible with Western Civilization."

ice agents

Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents look over lists of names and their hearing times inside the Federal Plaza courthouse before making arrests June 27, 2025, in New York.   (Bryan R. Smith/AFP via Getty Images)

TRUMP HAS MADE THE BORDER SECURE AGAIN — BUT NOW THE HARD PART BEGINS

He argued that the U.S. immigration system has been overwhelmed and said his approach would allow it to "fully recover." 

Trump also vowed to end federal benefits for noncitizens, denaturalize migrants accused of undermining "domestic tranquility" and expand deportations.

On Friday, U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) announced it had halted all asylum decisions. 

Side-by-side photos of the victims of the National Guard shooting in DC, with a background of the crime scene.

National Guard members Sarah Beckstrom, 20, and Andrew Wolfe, 24, were shot in Washington, D.C. Beckstrom died after the attack. (United States Attorney's Office for the District of Columbia; Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

Rahmanullah Lakanwal, a 29-year-old Afghan national, has been accused in the shooting of the two National Guard members in Washington, D.C.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

National Guard member Sarah Beckstrom, 20, died after the shooting. Andrew Wolfe, 24, remains in critical condition.

Fox News Digital's Landon Mion and Michael Sinkewicz contributed to this report.

Sophia Compton is a Writer at Fox News Digital. Sophia was previously a business reporter covering finance, energy and tourism and has experience as a TV news producer. She graduated with a journalism degree in 2021 from the University of Hawaii at Manoa.

More from Politics

Close modal

Continue