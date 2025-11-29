Trump highlights federal law granting presidential power to halt immigration as crackdown escalates

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

President Trump on Saturday pointed to a federal law that grants the president broad authority to restrict immigration just days after unveiling a sweeping new immigration agenda.

In a Truth Social post, Trump highlighted Section 212(f) of the Immigration and Nationality Act, which allows the president to "suspend the entry" of non-U.S. citizens whenever it is deemed "detrimental" to the national interest.

"Whenever the President finds that the entry of any aliens or of any class of aliens into the United States would be detrimental to the interests of the United States, he may by proclamation, and for such period as he shall deem necessary, suspend the entry of all aliens or any class of aliens as immigrants or nonimmigrants, or impose on the entry of aliens any restrictions he may deem to be appropriate," Trump wrote, quoting the law.

The president posted amid intensifying immigration actions by his administration after the shooting of two National Guard members in Washington, D.C., Wednesday.

On Thursday, Trump vowed to halt immigration from "Third World countries," reverse Biden-era admissions and remove foreign nationals he considers public threats, security risks or "non-compatible with Western Civilization."

He argued that the U.S. immigration system has been overwhelmed and said his approach would allow it to "fully recover."

Trump also vowed to end federal benefits for noncitizens, denaturalize migrants accused of undermining "domestic tranquility" and expand deportations.

On Friday, U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) announced it had halted all asylum decisions.

Rahmanullah Lakanwal, a 29-year-old Afghan national, has been accused in the shooting of the two National Guard members in Washington, D.C.

National Guard member Sarah Beckstrom, 20, died after the shooting. Andrew Wolfe, 24, remains in critical condition.

Fox News Digital's Landon Mion and Michael Sinkewicz contributed to this report.