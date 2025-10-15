Trump hammers rise in left-wing political violence in Charlie Kirk remarks: 'Devil's ideology'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

President Donald Trump decried left-wing violence on Tuesday while speaking at the ceremony to posthumously honor conservative activist Charlie Kirk with the Presidential Medal of Freedom.

"We've watched legions of far-left radicals resort to desperate acts of violence and terror because they know that their ideas and arguments are persuading no one. They know that they're failing. They have the Devil's ideology," he asserted.

CHARLIE KIRK POSTHUMOUSLY AWARDED MEDAL OF FREEDOM ON WHAT WOULD HAVE BEEN HIS 32ND BIRTHDAY

Trump also sounded off regarding the political firestorm surrounding Democratic Virginia attorney general candidate Jay Jones. At the center of the controversy are Jones’ texts, which spoke hypothetically of a Republican being shot, and even seemed to show him hoping for the death of the man's children.

"Nobody's heard that one before," Trump said.

The scandal over the texts overshadowed the state's top-of-the-ticket race as Lt. Gov. Winsome Earle-Sears and Abigail Spanberger descended on Jones’ backyard in Hampton Roads, Virginia, for their gubernatorial bout Thursday.

Earle-Sears — who also represented nearby Virginia Beach, Virginia, in the state legislature two decades ago — and Spanberger met at Norfolk State University in Norfolk, Virginia, Thursday for their one-and-only debate appearance.

CHARLIE KIRK’S LEGACY GUIDING ‘UNHAPPY’ GENERATION TOWARD FAITH, FAMILY AND FULFILLMENT ENDURES AFTER DEATH

Trump said that, especially following the assassination of Kirk, the nation "must have absolutely no tolerance for this radical left violence, extremism and terror."

Kirk, 31, was assassinated last month while holding an event at Utah Valley University.

The ceremony was held on the day that would have been Kirk's 32nd birthday.

The president described Kirk as a "true American hero."

Fox News Digital's Charlie Creitz contributed to this report.