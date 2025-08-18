Trump hails US war tech as key to Ukraine’s defense in meeting with Zelenskyy

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

President Donald Trump , meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Monday, praised the strength of America’s military-industrial base and stressed that U.S. weapons are key to Kyiv's resistance against Russia.

"You mentioned the Patriots—how good are they?" Trump asked Zelenskyy, referencing Raytheon's missile system. They're literally 100% fool-proof. It's really like two bullets hitting each other in the air," Trump said, describing the Patriot's hit-to-kill technology.

Trump said that during his administration, U.S. policy has focused on selling military technology to European allies instead of directly financing weapons packages. He estimated that under former President Joe Biden, Washington supplied Kyiv with more than $300 billion in U.S. military equipment.

"We're not giving anything now," Trump clarified when asked how much the U.S. will continue to give to Ukraine. "We're selling weapons."

Zelenskyy thanked Trump for the opportunity to buy American-made defense equipment and noted that Europe and NATO allies have helped Ukraine cover the costs.

"Nobody in Europe has air defense [systems] like Patriot, for example. We need it very much," Zelenskyy said, referencing U.S. weapon production capability.

America's Patriot missile system, built and bred for war by Raytheon, has become the cornerstone of Ukraine's air defense, particularly around Kyiv and other major cities.

The Patriot system—short for Phased Array Tracking Radar for Intercept on Target—is designed to intercept incoming short-range ballistic missiles, cruise missiles, and drones, making it well-suited to defend Ukraine against near-constant Russian strikes. Ukraine has received several Patriot missile batteries so far, with at least three from the U.S., two from Germany and another one from Romania.

"The good news is that we make the best military equipment in the world by far," Trump added.

Since Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24, 2022, the U.S. has provided nearly $67 billion in military assistance, according to the State Department. The U.S. has invoked the emergency Presidential Drawdown Authority 55 times since 2021, supplying Ukraine with about $31.7 billion in weapons and equipment drawn directly from Defense Department stockpiles.