©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Ukraine

Trump hails US war tech as key to Ukraine’s defense in meeting with Zelenskyy

Since Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the US has provided nearly $67 billion in military assistance

By Amanda Macias Fox News
Trump hails US weapons as vital to Ukraine’s battlefield resistance during Zelenskyy meeting

President Donald Trump singled out U.S. defense titan Raytheon's missile defense system during a bilateral meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

President Donald Trump, meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Monday, praised the strength of America’s military-industrial base and stressed that U.S. weapons are key to Kyiv's resistance against Russia.

"You mentioned the Patriots—how good are they?" Trump asked Zelenskyy, referencing Raytheon's missile system. They're literally 100% fool-proof. It's really like two bullets hitting each other in the air," Trump said, describing the Patriot's hit-to-kill technology.

TRUMP SAYS US WILL SEND PATRIOT MISSILES TO UKRAINE, ADDS THAT PUTIN 'TALKS NICE AND THEN HE BOMBS EVERYBODY'

Trump said that during his administration, U.S. policy has focused on selling military technology to European allies instead of directly financing weapons packages. He estimated that under former President Joe Biden, Washington supplied Kyiv with more than $300 billion in U.S. military equipment. 

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy stands in front of a Patriot missile system

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy answers media questions after visiting the training of soldiers on the "Patriot" air defense missile system at a military training area. (Jens Büttner/picture alliance/Getty Images)

"We're not giving anything now," Trump clarified when asked how much the U.S. will continue to give to Ukraine. "We're selling weapons." 

Zelenskyy thanked Trump for the opportunity to buy American-made defense equipment and noted that Europe and NATO allies have helped Ukraine cover the costs.

"Nobody in Europe has air defense [systems] like Patriot, for example. We need it very much," Zelenskyy said, referencing U.S. weapon production capability. 

America's Patriot missile system, built and bred for war by Raytheon, has become the cornerstone of Ukraine's air defense, particularly around Kyiv and other major cities. 

The Patriot system—short for Phased Array Tracking Radar for Intercept on Target—is designed to intercept incoming short-range ballistic missiles, cruise missiles, and drones, making it well-suited to defend Ukraine against near-constant Russian strikes. Ukraine has received several Patriot missile batteries so far, with at least three from the U.S., two from Germany and another one from Romania.

"The good news is that we make the best military equipment in the world by far," Trump added.

Since Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24, 2022, the U.S. has provided nearly $67 billion in military assistance, according to the State Department. The U.S. has invoked the emergency Presidential Drawdown Authority 55 times since 2021, supplying Ukraine with about $31.7 billion in weapons and equipment drawn directly from Defense Department stockpiles.

