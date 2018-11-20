Expand / Collapse search
Trump grants poultry pardons to turkeys Peas and Carrots

Associated Press
President Trump and first lady Melania Trump host annual presidential turkey pardoning ceremony in the Rose Garden.

In an annual Thanksgiving tradition, President Donald Trump has used the power of his office to keep a pair of turkeys off the holiday table.

Trump's poultry pardon means the two turkeys -- a 39-pound bird named Peas and a 41-pounder named Carrots -- will get to live the rest of their lives at a Virginia farm. Both were raised on a farm near Huron, South Dakota. First lady Melania Trump joined her husband for the act of mercy carried out during a light-hearted ceremony in the White House Rose Garden.

President George H.W. Bush established the annual turkey pardon tradition in 1989 by sparing a 50-pound bird.

Trump was traveling to his Florida estate later Tuesday to spend the Thanksgiving holiday with family.