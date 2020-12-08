Trump's election-fraud claims push Arizona GOP to ask voters if they are 'willing' to die for results

The Arizona Republican Party released a tweet Tuesday asking voters if they were “willing” to give their lives to overturn the results of the 2020 November election -- an attitude adopted after President Trump has repeatedly claimed the election was fraudulent.

Despite dozens of failed court cases and a lack of evidence pointing to widespread voter fraud throughout the election, Trump and his supporters maintain the belief that the election was rigged.

Ali Alexander, activist affiliated with Stop the Steal -- a movement focused on overturning the election's results in swing states, released a tweet Monday saying, “I am willing to give my life for this fight."

ARIZONA LEGISLATURE CLOSES AS TRUMP LAWYERS PUSH FOR SPECIAL SESSION TO PICK ELECTORS

Arizona’s Republican Party then retweeted the message and asked followers whether or not they too would be willing to die to reverse the election’s results.

“He is. Are you?” the group tweeted.

Arizona state Sen. Martin Quezada, a Democrat, condemned the GOP’s tweet and said, “You're asking people to die for this conspiracy theory?”

“What in the living hell is wrong with you people?” he added.

Meghan McCain, daughter of the late Arizona Sen. John McCain, a Republican who repeatedly condemned Trump’s rhetoric, also took to Twitter to voice her dismay of the tweet.

"'Die for Trump' is the official 'AZ GOP' twitter message? Really guys? Really?” she wrote.

Alexander responded to the pushback on Twitter and said, “How do Democrats think this nation was founded? Or civil rights realized?”

The Arizona Republican Party could not be reached to address the criticism regarding their tweet, which some said encouraged political violence.

ARIZONA CERTIFIES BIDEN AS ELECTION WINNER, WITH WISCONSIN FOLLOWING HOURS LATER

Following Rudy Giuliani’s tour of hearings last week, another attempt to purport claims of fraud, a group of 28 Republicans from Arizona’s legislature have called for the decertification of Arizona’s election results – a move that state House Speaker Rusty Bowers, a Republican, already said he would not pursue.

“The rule of law forbids us to do that,” Bowers said in a statement Saturday.

“Mr. Giuliani and Ms. Ellis made their case here at least twice — on Monday, at an unofficial public gathering hosted by a small group of legislators; and again on Tuesday, during a closed-door meeting at the State Capitol with Republican leaders from both chambers of the Legislature,” he continued. “Both times, the Trump team made claims that the election was tainted by fraud but presented only theories, not proof.”

Bowers explained that the results could not be reversed as President-elect Joe Biden won the popular vote and would therefore receive Arizona’s 11 electoral votes. This is due to a law that was passed under a Republican-led legislature following the 2016 election, which says the Electoral College vote would go to the candidate who won the popular vote.

Trump lost Arizona to Biden by roughly 10,500 votes.

“As a conservative Republican, I don’t like the results of the presidential election,” he said. “I voted for President Trump and worked hard to reelect him. But I cannot and will not entertain a suggestion that we violate current law to change the outcome of a certified election.”