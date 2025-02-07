Trump fires Kennedy Center board members citing drag shows, appoints himself chairman

President Donald Trump announced on Friday he decided to immediately fire multiple Kennedy Center board members, including the chairman, and fill that role himself.

Trump claimed he and current chair David Rubenstein "do not share [the same] Vision for a Golden Age in Arts and Culture," according to the announcement on Truth Social.

He said a new board would be announced soon, adding the new chairman, naming himself, is "amazing."

"Just last year, the Kennedy Center featured Drag Shows specifically targeting our youth — THIS WILL STOP," Trump wrote in the post.

The Kennedy Center in October hosted a Dancing Queens Drag Brunch at its Roof Terrace Restaurant in October, featuring Washington, D.C.'s "most fabulous drag performers," according to its website.

The October event featured 2024 Capital Pride Honoree, Tula, and other drag performers "representing the diversity of D.C.’s queer community," according to the site.

Tickets were sold for nearly $100 each, with reservations required, and included bottomless mimosas.

Following Trump's announcement, the Kennedy Center's website limited users, citing "high traffic."

Hundreds of visitors had to queue in an online waiting room to view the site.

In his post, Trump called the center "an American jewel," and said it must reflect the nation's "brightest stars" on its stage.

"At my direction, we are going to make the Kennedy Center in Washington D.C., GREAT AGAIN," the President wrote. "For the Kennedy Center, THE BEST IS YET TO COME!"

It is unclear which Board of Trustees members have been canned, as of Friday night.