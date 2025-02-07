Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended

Donald Trump

Trump fires Kennedy Center board members citing drag shows, appoints himself chairman

President Trump announced the shuffle on Truth Social

Alexandra Koch By Alexandra Koch Fox News
Published
close
Peek behind the curtain of the Kennedy Center's stunning new expansion Video

Peek behind the curtain of the Kennedy Center's stunning new expansion

Power Player of the Week: Deborah Rutter, president of the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts.

President Donald Trump announced on Friday he decided to immediately fire multiple Kennedy Center board members, including the chairman, and fill that role himself.

Trump claimed he and current chair David Rubenstein "do not share [the same] Vision for a Golden Age in Arts and Culture," according to the announcement on Truth Social.

He said a new board would be announced soon, adding the new chairman, naming himself, is "amazing."

Drag performer

The Kennedy Center website features information about a drag event hosted in October 2024. (The Kennedy Center)

INDIANA JUDGE RULES PRISON MUST PROVIDE TRANSGENDER SURGERY FOR INMATE WHO KILLED BABY

"Just last year, the Kennedy Center featured Drag Shows specifically targeting our youth — THIS WILL STOP," Trump wrote in the post. 

The Kennedy Center in October hosted a Dancing Queens Drag Brunch at its Roof Terrace Restaurant in October, featuring Washington, D.C.'s "most fabulous drag performers," according to its website.

screenshot of drag show web page at the Kennedy Center

The Kennedy Center website features information about a drag event hosted in October 2024. (The Kennedy Center)

The October event featured 2024 Capital Pride Honoree, Tula, and other drag performers "representing the diversity of D.C.’s queer community," according to the site.

Tickets were sold for nearly $100 each, with reservations required, and included bottomless mimosas.

Biden speaks in Washington, D.C.

President Joe Biden speaks at the The Kennedy Center Honorees reception at The White House on Dec. 3 in Washington, D.C.  (Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images)

TRUMP SIGNS EXECUTIVE ORDERS BANNING 'RADICAL GENDER IDEOLOGY,' DEI INITIATIVES IN THE MILITARY

Following Trump's announcement, the Kennedy Center's website limited users, citing "high traffic."

Hundreds of visitors had to queue in an online waiting room to view the site.

2022 Kennedy Center Honorees front row: Amy Grant in black, Gladys Knight in a sparkly dress, George Clooney in a tuxedo, Tania León in a shorter sparkly dress and back row: members of U2 Adam Clayton, Larry Mullen Jr. The Edge, and Bono all in tuxedos

In addition to George Clooney, Amy Grant, Gladys Knight, Tania León, and U2 members Bono, The Edge, Adam Clayton, and Larry Mullen Jr. were honored at the Kennedy Center Honors. (Kevin Wolf/AP Photo)

In his post, Trump called the center "an American jewel," and said it must reflect the nation's "brightest stars" on its stage.

"At my direction, we are going to make the Kennedy Center in Washington D.C., GREAT AGAIN," the President wrote. "For the Kennedy Center, THE BEST IS YET TO COME!"

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

It is unclear which Board of Trustees members have been canned, as of Friday night.

Alexandra Koch is a breaking news writer for Fox News Digital. Prior to joining Fox News, Alexandra covered breaking news, crime, religion, and the military in the southeast.

More from Politics