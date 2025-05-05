Trump fields question about his timeline for judicial nominations: 'We're putting 'em in rapidly'

Responding to a question from the Daily Signal about his timeline and criteria for making future judicial nominations, President Donald Trump said, "we're putting 'em in rapidly," and seeking to "get very good ones."

Trump suggested there are "radicalized" and "crazy" judges who want a trial for each illegal immigrant who enters the U.S.

The nation needs judges who will not demand a trial "for every single illegal immigrant," he indicated. "We have millions of people that have come in here illegally, and we can't have a trial for every single person, that would be millions of trials."

Asked how he will ensure the judges he taps will be different, the president said, "All you can do is do the best you can."

The president — whose second-term agenda has been stymied by judicial roadblocks this year — announced the nomination of Whitney Hermandorfer for the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Sixth Circuit last week.

"Whitney is a Fighter who will inspire confidence in our Legal System," Trump declared in his post.

That marked the president's first judicial nomination of his second term, according to reports.

"Can it be so that Judges aren’t allowing the USA to Deport Criminals, including Murderers, out of our Country and back to where they came from? If this is so, our Country, as we know it, is finished! Americans will have to get used to a very different, crime filled, LIFE. This is not what our Founders had in mind!!!" Trump declared in a Truth Social post last week.